Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market to USD 12.10 Billion by 2032 Owing to Surge in Demand for Efficient Packaging Solutions

Austin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market was valued at USD 8.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.10 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growth and Applications of the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market: Trends, Industries, and Sustainability

The Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market is a dynamic sector within the global adhesives industry, offering versatile bonding solutions that provide rapid curing and strong adhesive properties. These adhesives are thermoplastic in nature, meaning they melt when heated and solidify upon cooling, creating a permanent bond without the need for additional solvents. HMAs are widely used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, and textiles due to their high efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The market has witnessed a steady increase in demand driven by the expansion of the packaging sector, especially in food and beverage packaging, where HMA ensures efficient sealing and easy application. The automotive industry also relies heavily on HMAs for assembly and bonding purposes due to their lightweight and durable properties. With the push towards sustainability, bio-based HMAs are gaining traction as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional adhesives.





Key Players:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) – [Technomelt Supra PS, Loctite HHD 3544F]

H.B. Fuller Company (USA) – [Flextra Evolution, Advantra 9274]

Dow Chemical Company (USA) – [AFFINITY GA, MOR-FREE LPlus]

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA) – [Escorez 5300, Vistamaxx 8880]

Arkema Group (France) – [Fixatti Thermobonding Adhesive Powders, Bostik Thermogrip]

Jowat SE (Germany) – [Jowatherm-Reaktant MR 604.90, Jowatherm 280.50]

LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands) – [Purell PE 1810E, Lupolen 1800S]

3M Company (USA) – [Scotch-Weld Hot Melt Adhesive 3762, Jet-Melt Adhesive 3764]

Bostik (France) – [Thermogrip 6363, Thermobond 8703]

Beardow Adams (UK) – [BAMFutura 1, BAMFutura 3]

Sika AG (Switzerland) – [Sikaflex-223, SikaMelt-9677]

Avery Dennison (USA) – [Fasson Hot Melt Adhesive, Rapid-Roll Adhesive]

Evans Adhesive Corporation (USA) – [QuickMelt 34-450, QuickMelt 34-500]

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA) – [Aroset 1085, Flexcryl 1625]

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan) – [Vylon UR1400, Vylon UR1800]

Huntsman Corporation (USA) – [Araldite 2051, Araldite 2015]

Eastman Chemical Company (USA) – [Eastotac H-100, Eastoflex E1060]

Sinopec Limited (China) – [YH-792, YH-793]

Adtek Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) – [Adtek HM-165, Adtek HM-175]

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.44 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC), Amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (AMOP), Metallocene Polyolefins (MPO), Polyurethane (PU), Polyamide (PA), Polyester)

• By Application (Pressure sensitive products, Packaging, Disposables, Book Binding, Furniture, Footwear, Textile, Automobiles, Electronics) Key Drivers • Automation and Lightweight Materials Drive Hot Melt Adhesive Growth in Automotive Furniture and Medical Applications

• Renewable Energy and Sustainable Construction Drive Hot Melt Adhesive Growth in Solar and Green Building Markets

Rising E-Commerce Demand Boosts Hot Melt Adhesives (HMAs) in Packaging Solutions

The rapid growth of e-commerce, especially in regions like Asia Pacific, is significantly driving the demand for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMAs) in packaging. As online shopping continues to expand, the need for secure and durable packaging solutions has become crucial. HMAs provide strong adhesion, ensuring that products are securely packaged and protected during transit, minimizing the risk of damage. This is essential as e-commerce businesses strive to maintain customer satisfaction by delivering goods in pristine condition. Additionally, HMA's versatility allows packaging to meet the stringent retail standards required for product presentation and safety.

Dominance of EVA in Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market by Product and packaging by Application in 2023

By Product: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) segment dominated with the market share over 34.8% in 2023. Its popularity stems from its exceptional versatility, cost-efficiency, and strong performance in a wide range of industries. EVA’s ability to bond various substrates while maintaining flexibility and durability makes it especially suitable for packaging applications. It is commonly used in sealing and labeling products, where reliable adhesion is essential. Additionally, EVA's favorable price-performance ratio contributes to its widespread adoption in automotive and footwear sectors.

By Application: The packaging segment dominated with the market share over 39.2% in 2023. This leads to its leading position in terms of demand for widespread usage of HMAs in applications like carton sealing, labeling, and food packaging. They are ideal for high-speed packaging operations because they have fast-drying features so they can bond quickly and are durable. The growing requirement of packaged goods, especially from the food & beverage sector, coupled with rising e-commerce and retail is augmenting the need for safe and effective packaging, thus propelling the market growth.

Asia Pacific Leads the Hot Melt Adhesive Market with Strong Growth Outlook Through 2032

The Asia Pacific region dominated with the market share over 32.8% in 2023. This dominance is expected to persist, as the region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. Key factors contributing to this growth include rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies. The increasing demand for Hot Melt Adhesives is fueled by the expanding applications across various industries, such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction. As industrial sectors continue to evolve, the region's market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising manufacturing capabilities and innovations in product development. This trend underscores the region's growing importance in the global HMA market.

Recent Developments

In December 2023: Henkel Adhesive Technologies launched the Technomelt E-COM portfolio to cater to e-commerce packaging needs. This innovative product line includes hot melt adhesive solutions for right-sized cartons and envelopes, boosting productivity in on-demand packaging technologies.

In June 2024: Henkel introduced bio-based hot melt adhesives with CO2-capturing capabilities. The Technomelt Supra ECO range represents a major leap in creating sustainable adhesive solutions for industrial applications.

In April 2023: Avery Dennison partnered with Dow to create a new hot melt label adhesive. This new product facilitates the mechanical reuse of polyolefin filmic labels on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) packaging, promoting sustainability in the packaging industry.





