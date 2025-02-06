Questrade celebrates seventh consecutive DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence recognition

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is thrilled to announce that it has repeated in receiving the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Telephone Service for the seventh consecutive year. Awarded by DALBAR, Inc., the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence celebrates exceptional customer service and best-in-class standard of care provided by firms across the financial services industry.

“Receiving this honour again is incredibly humbling as it demonstrates our team’s consistency in setting high benchmarks for the service experience we provide to our customers year after year,” said Jason Grieve, Chief Client Officer, Questrade. “As we look further into 2025, our customers can expect a whole host of new low-fee investment products and capabilities alongside our unmatched customer service offerings – all of which stand true to our standard of disrupting the status quo of the financial services ecosystem in Canada.”

“For seven consecutive years, Questrade has upheld an exceptional standard of customer service that sets it apart in the financial services industry,” said Shelley Eramo, Director at DALBAR, Inc. “Achieving the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence is no small feat - it requires unwavering dedication to delivering a consistently superior customer experience. Questrade’s commitment to innovation and client care is evident year after year, and we are pleased to recognize their ongoing success in raising the bar for service excellence.”

Questrade continues to provide trusted and established alternatives to the high-fee investment products currently available on the market with award-winning digital platforms, ultra-low managed portfolio fees, and commission-free ETF purchases in its self-directed accounts. Building on its mission to help Canadians become much more financially successful and secure, the company is accelerating the speed at which it brings new capabilities and services to its customers in 2025 and beyond.

In addition to Questrade’s recognition, Questrade Financial Group (QFG) subsidiary Community Trust Company (CTC) has also been recognized with the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for the second straight year. The notable, repeat achievement underscores the consistently high standard of service and care provided across the group’s entire portfolio.

About DALBAR, Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing, and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations. As the nation’s leading financial services market research firm, it performs a variety of ratings and evaluations of practices and communications that are committed to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services and healthcare industries. With offices in both the US and Canada, DALBAR develops standards and measurement systems that improve the quality of products, service and compliance for the retirement, mutual fund, broker/dealer, discount brokerage, life insurance, healthcare, and banking industries.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2024

Media Contact