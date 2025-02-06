USW Local 8328 members ratify new agreement after one-month employer lockout





VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After standing together through a cold, challenging lockout, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 8328 members at Welded Tube of Canada, have ratified a new collective agreement that secures significant gains in wages, benefits and working conditions.

The agreement, ratified on Jan. 26, is one of the strongest in Local 8328’s 52-year history. The agreement ensured a fair deal for workers while reinforcing the power of solidarity.

“This contract is a testament to the strength of our members and the power of collective action,” said USW District 6 director Kevon Stewart. “When workers stand together, they can achieve real progress. This agreement is a testament to resilience and determination to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

The new agreement for the 340 workers who make steel pipe and tube used in buildings, industry and infrastructure, includes a 10% wage increase over three years, a $2,000 signing bonus, and significant improvements to health and welfare benefits, short- and long-term disability payments, and the defined benefit pension plan. The contract also strengthens full-time union leave provisions and secures all seven paid statutory holidays and floaters.

“The solidarity on the picket line and throughout the process was inspiring,” said USW Area Co-ordinator Thomas DeSousa. “Our members remained united, and that resulted in a contract that provides real improvement in wages, benefits and job security.”

“Our members showed incredible resilience,” said Local 8328 President John Manfre. “We did not back down, and we fought for a contract recognizing our work’s value. Overall, we are happy with the outcome as we came together as a collective to bargain for fairness and respect."

Manfre also emphasized the importance of standing together in the face of adversity.

“Our members stood strong, but we were not alone. We saw incredible support from families, local businesses, and the community. People came together, providing that we all win when workers support one another,” said Steven Carvalho, USW Local 8328 Vice-President.

With the agreement ratified, workers have returned to their jobs, knowing that their unity has strengthened not only their own workplace but also the broader labour movement.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Contacts:

Thomas DeSousa, USW Area Co-ordinator Toronto/Pickering, 416-997-9492, tdesousa@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

Shannon Devine, USW Communications, 416-938-4402, sdevine@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d68b222-f13c-4bb3-84cb-c328fb171499