The Cardenas Markets Foundation Joins the Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic food retailer in the country announced today its banner company, Cardenas Markets alongside it’s philanthropic arm the Cardenas Markets Foundation have joined the fight against heart disease and stroke by participating in the American Heart Association’s annual Life Is Why™ in-store fundraising campaign.

From now through Feb. 28th, customers at Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations are invited to “round-up” their grocery orders to the nearest dollar. All “round-up funds” collected during February will directly support the Life Is Why™ campaign.

“Heart disease continues to affect many of our families, friends and loved ones which is why we are honored to contribute to the American Heart Association’s mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke,” said Adam Salgado, President of the Cardenas Markets Foundation. “Through this collective effort I am confident that we’ll make real and lasting impacts.”

The Life Is Why™ campaign is taking place across all Cardenas Markets stores in Northern and Southern California, and Las Vegas, Nevada in addition to all Los Altos Ranch Markets stores in Phoenix, Arizona.

Donations through Life Is Why™ participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the American Heart Association to support the organization’s priority issues which include supporting patients managing high blood pressure, improving nutrition security, investing in medical research, and ending tobacco and vaping use.

Visit https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/about/foundation/ to learn more about the Cardenas Markets Foundation. To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why™ campaign visit http://www.heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign.

CARDENAS MARKETS FOUNDATION:

The Cardenas Markets Foundation is a stand-alone, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization noted for its charitable efforts that positively impact the lives of those in the areas Cardenas Markets serves. We are deeply rooted in all of our neighborhoods and are always searching for opportunities to partner with our local communities. The Cardenas Markets Foundation supports organizations committed to advancing health, children’s well-being, hunger relief and education.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

