Shareholding declaration Valneva SE - January 2025

 | Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 6, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

162,521,524

 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each





 		178,407,257  

 

Double voting rights granted on 2282 ordinary shares

  		 

Between January 9 & 24, 2025 		178,282,935

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2025_02_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS January 31 2025 EN_GN