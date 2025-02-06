NetDocuments Awards Carahsoft Government Partner of the Year for 2024

RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Government Partner of the Year by NetDocuments, a trusted intelligent document management system for legal professionals. The award was announced at NetDocuments’ 2024 Partner Awards as part of its annual Inspire 2024 conference. The Partner Awards recognize NetDocuments’ partners for their ability to deliver extraordinary value to NetDocuments’ customers through innovative technology integrations, platform implementations, user training and technology adoption across all regions and business segments.

“The NetDocuments partner ecosystem is essential to the success of our customers and our collective ability to deliver enduring value to the legal community,” said Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partnerships, NetDocuments. “Our partners work tirelessly to ensure our mutual customers can maximize their technology investments, deliver better service and continually innovate. This relentless commitment to the success of our customers is what our ‘Partners of the Year’ winners prove on a daily basis.”

As NetDocuments’ Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft has effectively facilitated access to NetDocuments' solutions for numerous Federal, State and Local Government agencies. In the past year, Carahsoft has achieved significant milestones, including the expansion of its reseller network and the successful launch of multiple outreach initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of secure document management solutions within the Public Sector.

“Carahsoft is honored to receive the Government Partner of the Year Award from NetDocuments,” said Lorin Krzywicki, Sales Director for Legal Technology at Carahsoft. “This recognition reflects our team’s hard work and commitment to providing Government customers with the advanced document management solutions they need to enhance efficiency and security in their operations.”

NetDocuments solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or NetDocuments@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Legal and Courtroom Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com