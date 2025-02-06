Circana Expands Largest U.S. Receipt Panel to 200,000 Static Panelists

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™ has reached a significant milestone by expanding its groundbreaking Complete Consumer receipt panel to 200,000 static households. This panel, which is the largest omnichannel consumer insights panel in the U.S., provides unparalleled consumer insights, empowering brands to make bold, confident decisions. Circana’s static panel, which differs from other panels that claim to have engaged or active consumers, tracks purchasing behavior for the same set of consumers over time. The expanded static panel enhances the capabilities of Circana’s Complete Consumer™ solution, delivering unmatched insights of consumer purchase behavior across consumer packaged goods (CPG), general merchandise, beauty, and foodservice, all in one place.

For the first time, businesses have a complete picture of consumer decision-making, enabling them to analyze cross-category trends and understand market impacts with unprecedented clarity. This game-changing solution empowers companies to develop effective marketing and sales strategies, ensuring they stay ahead in today’s dynamic marketplace.

“Circana is dedicated to delivering the largest U.S. panel of static users, which is the gold standard for delivering the most precise data in the industry and empowering businesses to uncover the full impact of consumer behavior across multiple categories,” said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions at Circana. “By integrating CPG, general merchandise, beauty, and foodservice insights into a single, cohesive view, we are simplifying the way brands understand consumer decision-making, helping them to act with greater clarity and confidence.”

By employing its superior benchmarking capabilities and aligning to retailer point-of-sale (POS) data, which includes 90% census POS data, Circana delivers a gold-standard dataset that reflects the actual products sold. Only panels calibrated to POS data offer the “market truth,” ensuring clients receive insights they can trust to reflect the reality of the market.

“Streamlining our Complete Consumer solution means our clients receive the most comprehensive view of consumer purchase behavior, with unparalleled breadth, depth, and granularity,” added Altman.

Learn how Circana’s expanded Complete Consumer solution can transform business insights.

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.