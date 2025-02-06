MotorWeek announces its 2025 Drivers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Year: Chevrolet Equinox EV

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek today announced its 2025 Drivers’ Choice Awards, highlighted by its 2025 Best of the Year winner – the all-electric Chevrolet Equinox EV.

The full slate of Drivers’ Choice Awards presented by MotorWeek, now in its 44th season as TV and digital media’s original automotive magazine series, reflects the new age of EVs while maintaining the mantle of practicality with an eye toward the future. The Drivers’ Choice Awards digital ceremony can be viewed at MotorWeek.org and MotorWeek’s YouTube channel.

The Equinox EV builds on the solid reputation of the internal combustion engine Equinox, which has been among North America’s most popular compact SUVs for two decades. While sharing a name and purpose, the Equinox EV is an all-new 21st-century standout with its combination of extended driving range, family practicality, and affordable price. It also promises to open up the world of all-electric motoring to a wider audience like no battery-electric before it. That is why MotorWeek’s editorial staff awarded the Chevrolet Equinox EV its top vehicle honor.

John Davis, MotorWeek creator and host said, “While this is not the first time an EV has won Best of the Year honors, the Equinox EV, with over 300 miles of standard range for all models, and just under $35,000 price tag before incentives, is poised to finally make an EV purchase something most families and fleet buyers, large and small, can not only afford but, also, cannot afford to ignore.

“Rarely is a brand able to transform a highly familiar nameplate into a new-era standard bearer, but that is just what Chevrolet has done with the all-new Equinox EV,” noted Davis. “This Equinox EV is also a real head turner, with some of the best-looking styling to come out of the Bow Tie Brigade in decades.”

Chevrolet has put everything it has learned in nine decades of building SUVs into the ground-breaking Equinox EV. MotorWeek’s staff notes the vehicle’s airy and modern interior that has room for five adults along with an impressive suite of technology.

“While the gas-powered Equinox has been a standard for small utilities for some 20 years, the Equinox EV picks up the torch for an all-electric driving future,” explained Davis. “Along with its over-300-mile range, using a Level 3 DC-Fast Charger, the new Equinox EV can add back as much as 70 miles of range in only 10 minutes. So, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV is so much more than just a new generation of a great selling nameplate, it’s a class revolution that delivers better than ever.”

“We are honored to see our best-selling EV receive this recognition,” said Scott Bell, global vice president, Chevrolet. “It’s a vehicle we are extremely proud of – it looks and drives great, is affordable and it just happens to be an EV. There's no surprise it’s converting EV skeptics and bringing new folks to the Chevrolet family.”

MotorWeek’s production team evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles every year. Drivers’ Choice Award winners, in 12 consumer-driven categories, were chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

“Our category winners this year cover a wider array of vehicles than ever, not only in vehicle type but in capability and price. Plus, as the award’s name says, we love driving all of them” said Davis. “Prices start (on this award list) from around $29,000. Even with more EVs being introduced into the market, those who prefer traditional internal-combustion-powered cars will find popular brands have not forgotten them and have many updated models on the way. For those uncertain about a full-on transition to EV, many vehicles on our list come with either standard or optional hybrid powertrains. With inventories fully stocked, dropping interest rates, and rising dealer and manufacturer financial incentives, 2025 is shaping up to be a new car buyer’s market dream.”

The 2025 Drivers’ Choice Award winners also appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4423) airing on public television stations beginning February 8. The episode can also be seen on the series’ cable partner, the MAVTV Motorsports Network, starting February 16.

MotorWeek and the 2025 Drivers’ Choice Awards are nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper-to-Bumper, and TireRack.com.

2025 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

Best of the Year… Chevrolet Equinox EV

Drivers’ Choice Individual Categories

1. Best Family Car Toyota Camry

2. Best Luxury Car Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3. Best Sport Sedan Genesis G70

4. Best Sport Coupe Dodge Charger Daytona

5. Best Performance Car Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

6. Best Small Utility Chevrolet Equinox

7. Best Midsize Utility Acura MDX

8. Best Large Utility Toyota Grand Highlander**

9. Best Luxury Utility Lincoln Nautilus

10. Best Small Truck Chevrolet Colorado*; GMC Canyon*

11. Best Fullsize Truck Ram 1500

12. Best EV Chevrolet Equinox EV; Porsche Macan Electric; Volkswagen ID. Buzz

*Denotes Repeat Winner from 2024

**Denotes Returning Winner from 2023

