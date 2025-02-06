Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net loss of $39,000, or -$0.01 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $167,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Bancorp reported a net loss of $112,000, or -$0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $358.9 million. Bancorp is the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County.

“Our financial performance in 2024 is disappointing and represents the challenges inherent in navigating the interest rate environment of the last several years. The Company’s focus on generating additional interest-earning assets at higher current market interest rates and rebuilding our base of core, low-cost deposits was moderately successful,” said Mark C. Hanna, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges of declining net interest income, the Company’s financial strength is reflected in a strong capital position, available liquidity, and prudent expense management. Although interest expense increased significantly in year over year comparisons, loan growth of $28.9 million and higher yields on earning assets contributed to expanded interest income that partially offset higher interest expense and helped mitigate margin compression.”

In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “To invest in strategic opportunities that will benefit the long-term performance of the Bank, the difficult decision was made to change the longstanding practice of approving quarterly cash dividends for shareholders. As the Bank evaluates our next 75 years, we are committed to our business model and the economic strength of the communities we serve. To better serve the evolving needs of our clients, there is a need to reinvest in our people, technology, products, and facilities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. Our focus remains continued execution on our strategic priorities to generate organic loan and deposit growth.”

Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2024

Despite growth in loans and deposits for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 9.84% to $10.9 million through December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses, offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The $2.0 million increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The $1.0 million increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $20.1 million increase in the average balance of borrowed funds due to the elevated level of deposit runoff that occurred in 2023.

Total interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.2 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 as the result of a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest income was driven by rate adjustments on loans offerings consistent with the higher interest rate environment. However, loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 16.40% on December 31, 2024, compared to 18.40% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.04%, compared to 0.19% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was -0.75%, compared to 4.65% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Lower net income and higher average balances drove the lower return on average assets and the lower return on average equity.

The cost of funds was 1.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The 0.74% increase was primarily driven by the increase in the cost of money market deposits and borrowed funds.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.14 on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.70 per share on December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities caused by higher market interest rates.

On December 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 15.15% on December 31, 2024, compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $358.9 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 2.03%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Investment securities decreased by $31.5 million or 22.58%, to $107.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $139.4 million for the same period of 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $205.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $28.9 million or 16.40%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $9.2 million or 60.51%, from $15.2 million on December 31, 2023, to $24.4 million on December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $309.2 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million or 3.04%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $100.7 million on December 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.2 million or 13.83%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $208.4 million on December 31, 2024, an increase of $25.3 million or 13.81%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $30.0 million on December 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $17.8 million (4.96% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.14 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $1.5 million decline in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year, the $0.6 million after-tax increase in market value loss on the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and a $7.1 million increase in total assets. The increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remained sound on December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.10% of total assets on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023. The $7.1 million increase in total assets from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and the $167,000 decrease in nonperforming assets drove the 0.05% decline. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.8 million, or 1.38% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $584,000 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

Net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $39,000, compared to net income of $167,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $128,000 from the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Despite a $520,000 increase in interest income, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $648,000 increase in interest expenses predominantly related to the advantage money market deposit product.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.17% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and balances on interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.

The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $7.1 million while the yield increased 0.50% from 3.77% to 4.27%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $28.9 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $21.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.74%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $22.1 million from $185.9 million to $163.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023 while the yield increased 0.01% from 2.68% to 2.69% during that same period.

Average loan balances increased $29.2 million to $204.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $175.5 million for the same period of 2023, while the yield increased from 4.96% to 5.54% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.

The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $71,000, compared to $103,000 for the same period of 2023.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $332,000, compared to $299,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $33,000 or 11.04%. The increase was primarily driven by a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $3.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $171,000 or 5.82%. The primary contributors to the $171,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in salary and employee benefits, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and other expenses.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

Net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $112,000, compared to net income of $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $12.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in interest expenses related to growth of the advantage money market deposit product balances and short-term borrowings necessitated by the deposit runoff during 2023, offset by $1.9 million higher interest and fees on loans.

Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 2.98%, compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023. Higher average yields and lower average balances of interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.

The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $252,000, while the yield increased 0.52% from 3.63% to 4.15%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $20.2 million, the average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $20.3 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.90%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $13.1 million from $187.4 million to $174.3 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.16% from 2.55% to 2.71% during that same period. The increase in yields for the twelve-month period can be attributed to the change in the mix of cash balances held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate between the years.

Average loan balances increased $12.8 million to $192.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $179.8 million for the same period of 2023. The yield increased 0.69% from 4.76% to 5.45% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, reflected continued runoff of the low-yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations at higher yields.

The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $844,000 for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, compared to $96,000 for the same period in 2023. The $748,000 increase in the provision in 2024 compared to 2023, primarily reflects a $61,000 increase in net charge offs, a $28.2 million increase in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.16% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.8 million on December 31, 2024, representing 1.38% of total loans, compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans on December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $57,000 or 5.20%. The increase was driven primarily by a $52,000 increase in other fees and commissions which included a $31,000 casualty gain due to insurance proceeds exceeding the book value of assets destroyed by water damage.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, compared to $11.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. The primary contributors to the $253,000 increase when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, were increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, occupancy and equipment expenses, and other expenses which included the allowance for unfunded commitments, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits costs.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

     
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
      
      
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2024 2024 2023
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$2,012  $2,255  $1,940 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 22,452   20,207   13,301 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 24,464   22,462   15,241 
      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 107,949   119,958   139,427 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,671   246   1,217 
      
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 205,219   206,975   176,307 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (2,839)  (2,748)  (2,157)
Loans, net 202,380   204,227   174,150 
      
Premises and equipment, net 2,630   2,723   3,046 
Bank owned life insurance 8,834   8,789   8,657 
Deferred tax assets, net 8,548   6,879   7,897 
Accrued interest receivable 1,345   1,478   1,192 
Accrued taxes receivable 148   497   121 
Prepaid expenses 471   486   475 
Other assets 516   614   390 
Total Assets$ 358,956  $ 368,359  $ 351,813 
      
LIABILITIES     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$100,747  $115,938  $116,922 
Interest-bearing deposits 208,442   198,335   183,145 
Total Deposits 309,189   314,273   300,067 
      
Short-term borrowings 30,000   30,000   30,000 
Defined pension liability 330   329   324 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,620   2,597   2,097 
Total Liabilities 341,139   347,199   332,488 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,900,681; 2,900,681; 2,882,627; shares as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively. 2,901   2,901   2,883 
Additional paid-in capital 11,037   11,037   10,964 
Retained earnings 22,882   22,921   23,859 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,003)  (15,699)  (18,381)
Total Stockholders' Equity 17,817   21,160   19,325 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$ 358,956  $ 368,359  $ 351,813 
      


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
   Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans $2,851  $2,192  $10,498  $8,559 
Interest and dividends on securities  773   1,082   3,379   4,147 
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold  332   162   1,335   631 
Total Interest Income  3,956   3,436   15,212   13,337 
                 
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits  818   176   2,533   513 
Interest on short-term borrowings  375   369   1,738   689 
Total Interest Expense  1,193   545   4,271   1,202 
                 
Net Interest Income  2,763   2,891   10,941   12,135 
Provision of credit loss allowance  71   103   844   96 
Net interest income after release of credit loss provision  2,692   2,788   10,097   12,039 
                 
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts  42   39   150   159 
Other fees and commissions  245   217   829   777 
Income on life insurance  45   43   178   164 
Total Noninterest Income  332   299   1,157   1,100 
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salary and employee benefits  1,708   1,621   6,580   6,710 
Occupancy and equipment expenses  330   339   1,325   1,294 
Legal, accounting and other professional fees  346   301   1,115   993 
Data processing and item processing services  260   250   1,016   1,005 
FDIC insurance costs  42   40   161   163 
Advertising and marketing related expenses  29   25   117   97 
Loan collection costs  13   8   25   22 
Telephone costs  44   39   154   151 
Other expenses  346   324   1,398   1,203 
Total Noninterest Expenses  3,118   2,947   11,891   11,638 
                 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (94)  140   (637)  1,501 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (55)  (27)  (525)  72 
                 
Net income (loss) $ (39) $ 167  $ (112) $ 1,429 
                 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.01) $ 0.06  $ (0.04) $ 0.50 
                 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
          
       Accumulated  
   Additional   Other Total
 Common  Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'
 Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Income Equity
Balance, December 31, 2022$2,865  $10,862  $23,579  $(21,252) $16,054 
                    
Net income -   -   1,429   -   1,429 
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share -   -   (1,149)  -   (1,149)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 18   102   -   -   120 
Other comprehensive income -   -   -   2,871   2,871 
Balance, December 31, 2023$2,883  $10,964  $23,859  $(18,381) $19,325 
                    
                    
             Accumulated
    
     Additional
     Other
 Total
 Common
 Paid-in
 Retained
 Comprehensive
 Stockholders'
 Stock
 Capital
 Earnings
 Loss
 Equity
Balance, December 31, 2023$2,883  $10,964  $23,859  $(18,381) $19,325 
                    
Net loss -   -   (112)  -   (112)
Cash dividends, $0.30 per share -   -   (865)  -   (865)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 18   73   -   -   91 
Other comprehensive loss -   -   -   (622)  (622)
Balance, December 31, 2024$2,901  $11,037  $22,882  $(19,003) $17,817 
                    


THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE
CAPITAL RATIOS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
       To Be Well
       Capitalized Under
    To Be Considered Prompt Corrective
    Adequately CapitalizedAction Provisions
 AmountRatio AmountRatio AmountRatio
As of December 31, 2024:        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$36,48115.15% $10,8374.50% $15,6536.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$39,49616.40% $19,2658.00% $24,08210.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$36,48115.15% $14,4496.00% $19,2658.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$36,4819.97% $14,6404.00% $18,3005.00%
         
As of September 30, 2024:        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$36,75515.47% $10,6914.50% $15,4436.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$39,72916.72% $19,0068.00% $23,75810.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$36,75515.47% $14,2556.00% $19,0068.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$36,75510.11% $14,5394.00% $18,1735.00%
         
As of December 31, 2023:        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$37,97517.37% $9,8404.50% $14,2136.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$40,23718.40% $17,4938.00% $21,86710.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$37,97517.37% $13,1206.00% $17,4938.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$37,97510.76% $14,1134.00% $17,6415.00%
         


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
           
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31September 30December 31December 31 December 31
  2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
           
Financial Data          
Assets $358,956  $368,359  $351,813  $358,956  $351,813 
Investment securities  107,949   119,958   139,427   107,949   139,427 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 205,219   206,975   176,307   205,219   176,307 
Allowance for loan losses  2,839   2,748   2,157   2,839   2,157 
Deposits  309,189   314,273   300,067   309,189   300,067 
Borrowings  30,000   30,000   30,000   30,000   30,000 
Stockholders' equity  17,817   21,160   19,325   17,817   19,325 
Net income  (39)  129   167   (112)  1,429 
           
Average Balances          
Assets $366,888  $364,127  $353,085  $363,994  $361,731 
Investment securities  136,868   142,972   174,581   148,037   173,902 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 204,703   203,316   175,456   192,646   179,790 
Deposits  314,046   312,019   310,168   309,838   330,095 
Borrowings  30,323   30,001   26,579   32,720   12,580 
Stockholders' equity  20,664   19,559   14,253   19,169   17,105 
           
Performance Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets -0.04%  0.14%  0.19%  -0.03%  0.40%
Annualized return on average equity -0.75%  2.63%  4.65%  -0.58%  8.35%
Net interest margin  2.98%  3.06%  3.17%  2.98%  3.31%
Dividend payout ratio  0%  224%  172%  -773%  80%
Book value per share $6.14  $7.29  $6.70  $6.14  $6.70 
Basic and diluted net income per share  (0.01)  0.04   0.06   (0.04)  0.50 
Cash dividends declared per share  0.00   0.10   0.10   0.30   0.40 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,900,681   2,897,929   2,880,398   2,893,871   2,873,500 
           
Asset Quality Ratios          
Allowance for loan losses to loans  1.38%  1.33%  1.22%  1.38%  1.22%
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans  0.18%  0.14%  0.30%  0.19%  0.29%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans  789.1%  937.5%  409.3%  789.1%  409.3%
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans  -0.04%  -0.09%  0.08%  0.08%  0.06%
           
Capital Ratios          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital  15.15%  15.47%  17.37%  15.15%  17.37%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio  15.15%  15.47%  17.37%  15.15%  17.37%
Leverage Ratio  9.97%  10.11%  10.76%  9.97%  10.76%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio  16.40%  16.72%  18.40%  16.40%  18.40%


 

            








        

            

                

                    
