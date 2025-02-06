Hub Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights:

Fourth quarter revenue of $1 billion; Full year revenue of $4 billion

Fourth quarter and full year GAAP EPS of $0.40 and $1.70. Fourth quarter and full year GAAP operating income margin percentage of 3.2% and 3.6% of revenue

Fourth quarter and full year adjusted EPS of $0.48 and $1.91. Fourth quarter and full year adjusted operating income percentage of 3.9% and 4.0% of revenue

Returned nearly $100 million to shareholders in 2024 through share repurchases and dividends

Strong balance sheet with cash of $127 million and net debt/adjusted EBITDA of 0.5x as of December 31, 2024

Completed joint venture with EASO in October, expanding Hub Group’s North American intermodal presence

Introduced 2025 outlook with expected revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion and EPS of $1.90 to $2.40



OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced fourth quarter 2024 net income of $24 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.40. Adjusting for network alignment and transaction related expenses of $6 million (pre-tax), fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $29 million and adjusted EPS was $0.48 per diluted share. Full year 2024 net income was $104 million, or $1.70 per diluted share. Adjusted full year net income was $117 million, or $1.91 per diluted share.

“I am proud of the team’s performance in 2024 as our disciplined market approach resulted in Intermodal volume growth of 14% and ITS adjusted operating margin of 3.1% in the quarter, a 50-basis point improvement over Q4 2023. We closed on the joint venture with EASO to enhance solutions for our customers and add significant scale to our Intermodal capabilities in Mexico. We continue to implement our key strategic priorities that position us for growth in the long term. We are excited to continue the momentum and deliver for our customers and shareholders in 2025,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $974 million, a 1% decline from $985 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. Strong Intermodal volume growth, surcharge revenue, and Final Mile growth was offset by lower fuel, Brokerage, Consolidation and Fulfillment, and Managed Transportation revenue. Full year 2024 revenue of $3.95 billion was down 6% compared to 2023 revenue of $4.20 billion.

Fourth quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $723 million decreased $19 million compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $148 million were $13 million higher than prior year due to the Final Mile acquisition, EASO transaction, and more normalized bonus expense. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined by 3%. Depreciation and amortization expenses was $33 million, a decrease of $4 million. Insurance and claims totaled $9 million, a $4 million decrease due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $29 million were comparable to prior year and included transaction expenses related to the joint venture and operating costs associated with the Final Mile acquisition which were offset by cost management efforts.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $32 million or 3.2% of revenue, a 7% or 20-basis point improvement over last year. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was $38 million or 3.9% of revenue, a 9% or 40-basis point improvement over the adjusted fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $85 million. Full year GAAP operating income was $140 million or 3.6% and adjusted operating income was $157 million or 4.0% of revenue. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $349 million. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA was 0.5x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Segment Results

Fourth quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue of $570 million was a 1% decline over prior year but quarterly GAAP ITS operating income was $17 million or 2.9% of revenue, an increase of $5 million over the prior year. Quarterly revenue was driven by 14% Intermodal volume growth and surcharge revenue partially offsetting lower revenue per load and fuel revenue. Full year revenue was $2.24 billion. Adjusted ITS operating income was $18 million or 3.1% of revenue, a 17% or 50-basis point improvement over last year’s adjusted numbers. Adjusted ITS operating margin excludes expenses of $1 million related to the EASO transaction and other adjustments in the quarter. Full year adjusted ITS operating income was $59 million or 2.6% of revenue.

Fourth quarter Logistics Segment revenue of $429 million was a 2% decline over prior year as growth in Final Mile partially offset lower Brokerage, Consolidation and Fulfillment, and Managed Transportation revenue. Full year revenue for the Logistics Segment was $1.83 billion. Quarterly GAAP Logistics operating income was $15 million or 3.4% of revenue, down from $17 million in the prior year due to expenses related to the network alignment project. Quarterly adjusted Logistics operating income was $20 million, or 4.6% of revenue, a 3% or 20-basis point improvement over last year’s results. Adjusted operating income excludes network alignment expenses and other adjustments of $5 million. Full year adjusted Logistics Segment operating income was $97 million or 5.3% of revenue.

Capital expenditures for the full year of 2024 totaled $51 million as we continued to manage our spend. As of December 31, 2024, we had cash of $127 million. For the full year 2024 the company returned nearly $100 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividend payments.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.90 to $2.40. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 to $4.3 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 25% and capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $70 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt/adjusted EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 973,510 100.0 % $ 985,023 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 723,159 74.3 % 742,405 75.4 % Salaries and benefits 148,164 15.2 % 135,569 13.7 % Depreciation and amortization 32,980 3.4 % 36,624 3.7 % Insurance and claims 8,707 0.9 % 12,999 1.3 % General and administrative 28,912 3.0 % 29,260 3.0 % Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 63 0.0 % (1,236 ) -0.1 % Total operating expenses 941,985 96.8 % 955,621 97.0 % Operating income 31,525 3.2 % 29,402 3.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,858 ) -0.2 % (103 ) -0.0 % Other, net 92 0.0 % 478 0.0 % Total other (expense) income, net (1,766 ) -0.2 % 375 0.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 29,759 3.0 % 29,777 3.0 % Provision for income taxes 5,387 0.6 % 992 0.1 % Net income 24,372 28,785 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 50 - Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 24,322 $ 28,785 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.46 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,081 61,850 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,694 62,562





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 3,946,390 100.0 % $ 4,202,585 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 2,930,562 74.2 % 3,145,595 74.8 % Salaries and benefits 577,464 14.6 % 553,326 13.2 % Depreciation and amortization 141,469 3.6 % 143,523 3.4 % Insurance and claims 44,180 1.1 % 49,040 1.2 % General and administrative 113,698 2.9 % 105,705 2.5 % Gain on sale of assets, net (1,274 ) -0.0 % (6,835 ) -0.2 % Total operating expenses 3,806,099 96.4 % 3,990,354 94.9 % Operating income 140,291 3.6 % 212,231 5.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (7,578 ) -0.2 % (3,424 ) -0.1 % Other, net (167 ) -0.0 % 397 0.0 % Total other expense, net (7,745 ) -0.2 % (3,027 ) -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 132,546 3.4 % 209,204 5.0 % Provision for income taxes 28,503 0.7 % 41,676 1.0 % Net income 104,043 167,528 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 50 - Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 103,993 $ 167,528 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.72 $ 2.65 Diluted $ 1.70 $ 2.62 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,623 63,324 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 61,104 63,954





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,248 $ 187,270 Restricted cash 28,700 - Accounts receivable trade, net 581,516 600,197 Accounts receivable other 10,880 3,358 Prepaid taxes 15,115 17,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,870 41,089 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 768,329 849,245 Restricted investments 21,642 20,763 Property and equipment, net 739,896 791,692 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 233,651 210,742 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,062 2,522 Other intangibles, net 267,357 304,607 Goodwill 814,309 733,695 Other non-current assets 22,097 22,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,868,343 $ 2,936,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 279,982 $ 349,378 Accounts payable other 29,069 14,471 Accrued payroll 32,833 21,731 Accrued other 91,441 121,253 Lease liability - operating leases 45,492 44,690 Lease liability - financing leases 663 1,579 Current portion of long-term debt 100,001 105,108 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 579,481 658,210 Deferred consideration 30,639 - Long-term debt 164,361 245,574 Other non-current liabilities 51,004 55,287 Lease liability - operating leases 197,664 177,699 Lease liability - financing leases 330 865 Deferred taxes 152,913 163,767 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2024 and 2023. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228 shares issued in 2024 and 75,524,189 shares issued in 2023; 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024 and 62,200,921 shares outstanding in 2023. 723 755 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2024 and 2023. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 222,039 209,830 Retained earnings 2,022,265 1,949,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,453 ) (129 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 11,556,483 shares in 2024 and 13,323,268 shares in 2023 (598,583 ) (524,927 ) Total Hub Group, Inc. equity 1,644,997 1,634,645 Non-controlling interests 46,954 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,691,951 1,634,645 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,868,343 $ 2,936,047

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,043 $ 167,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 192,562 184,449 Impairment of right-of-use asset - 2,012 Deferred taxes (13,814 ) 9,587 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 19,157 21,348 Gain on sale of assets, net (1,273 ) (6,835 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (879 ) (2,698 ) Accounts receivable, net 33,648 145,088 Prepaid taxes 3,367 (344 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,305 (5,974 ) Other non-current assets (2,299 ) (3,732 ) Accounts payable (73,897 ) 1,215 Accrued expenses (26,644 ) (63,626 ) Non-current liabilities (44,857 ) (25,860 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 194,419 422,158 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 12,158 27,717 Purchases of property and equipment (50,847 ) (140,068 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,637 ) (260,810 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,326 ) (373,161 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (107,007 ) (105,771 ) Purchase of treasury stock (68,273 ) (143,770 ) Dividends paid (30,246 ) - Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (10,782 ) (10,148 ) Finance lease payments (1,693 ) (2,708 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest holders (1,089 ) - Proceeds from issuance of debt 17,764 113,988 Net cash used in financing activities (201,326 ) (148,409 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89 ) 40 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (60,322 ) (99,372 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 187,270 286,642 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 126,948 $ 187,270





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Operating Revenue 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 570,406 - - $ 576,474 - - Logistics 429,291 - - 437,857 - - Inter-segment eliminations (26,187 ) - - (29,308 ) - - Total operating revenue $ 973,510 - - $ 985,023 - - Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, NON-GAAP NON-GAAP NON-GAAP NON-GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjusted Adjustments (1) Adjusted Operating Income 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 16,766 $ 907 $ 17,673 $ 12,141 $ 2,989 $ 15,130 Logistics 14,759 5,168 19,927 17,261 2,103 19,364 Total operating income $ 31,525 $ 6,075 $ 37,600 $ 29,402 $ 5,092 $ 34,494 Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 21,884 - - $ 27,483 - - Logistics 11,096 - - 9,141 - - Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,980 - - $ 36,624 - - (1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Operating Revenue 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 2,243,440 - - $ 2,495,663 - - Logistics 1,829,450 - - 1,820,856 - - Inter-segment eliminations (126,500 ) - - (113,934 ) - - Total operating revenue $ 3,946,390 - - $ 4,202,585 - - Years Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjusted Adjustments (1) Adjusted Operating Income 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 56,952 $ 2,347 $ 59,299 $ 106,780 $ 2,989 $ 109,769 Logistics 83,339 14,117 97,456 105,451 2,103 107,554 Total operating income $ 140,291 $ 16,464 $ 156,755 $ 212,231 $ 5,092 $ 217,323 Years Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 97,452 - - $ 109,234 - - Logistics 44,017 - - 34,289 - - Total depreciation and amortization $ 141,469 - - $ 143,523 - - (1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.





HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP earnings to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, excluding certain items, for income before provision for income taxes (Pre-Tax), net income (After-Tax) and diluted earnings per share (Per Share): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share GAAP Earnings $ 29.8 $ 24.4 $ 0.40 $ 132.5 $ 104.0 $ 1.70 Network Alignment (i) 4.8 3.8 0.06 13.2 10.4 0.17 Transaction Related (ii) 1.2 0.9 0.02 2.1 1.7 0.03 Other (iii) 0.1 0.1 - 1.1 0.9 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings $ 35.9 $ 29.2 $ 0.48 $ 148.9 $ 117.0 $ 1.91 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability.



(i) Network alignment consolidation expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business. (ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024. (iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.









HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP earnings to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, excluding certain items, for income before provision for income taxes (Pre-Tax), net income (After-Tax) and diluted earnings per share (Per Share): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share GAAP Earnings $ 29.8 $ 28.8 $ 0.46 $ 209.2 $ 167.5 $ 2.62 Acquisition Related (i) 5.1 4.9 0.08 5.1 4.1 0.06 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings $ 34.9 $ 33.7 $ 0.54 $ 214.3 $ 171.6 $ 2.68 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability. (i) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of banker fees, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the process of closing the acquisition of Forward Air Final Mile in 2023.









HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, excluding certain items. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 ITS Logistics Consolidated ITS Logistics Consolidated GAAP Operating Income $ 16.8 $ 14.7 $ 31.5 $ 57.0 $ 83.3 $ 140.3 Network Alignment (i) 0.2 4.6 4.8 0.5 12.7 13.2 Transaction Related (ii) 0.7 0.5 1.2 1.2 0.9 2.1 Other (iii) - 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.5 1.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 17.7 $ 19.9 $ 37.6 $ 59.3 $ 97.4 $ 156.7 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability. (i) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business. (ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024. (iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.





HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, excluding certain items. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 ITS Logistics Consolidated ITS Logistics Consolidated GAAP Operating Income $ 12.1 $ 17.3 $ 29.4 $ 106.8 $ 105.4 $ 212.2 Acquisition Related (i) 3.0 2.1 5.1 3.0 2.1 5.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 15.1 $ 19.4 $ 34.5 $ 109.8 $ 107.5 $ 217.3 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability. (i) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of banker fees, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the process of closing the acquisition of Forward Air Final Mile in 2023.







