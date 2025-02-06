IBEX Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Strong EPS

  • Quarterly revenue grew 6.1% versus prior year quarter - highest growth in 9 quarters
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion year-over-year - 10 out of the last 11 quarters
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.59 - an increase of 36% to prior year quarter
  • Raises guidance on revenue and lower end of EBITDA range
  • Repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares from TRGI during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, representing 21% of our shares outstanding and eliminating controlled company status

WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading provider in global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

 Three months ended
December 31,		 Six months ended
December 31,
($ millions, except per share amounts) 2024   2023  Change  2024   2023  Change
Revenue$140,682  $132,634  6.1% $270,399  $257,243  5.1%
Net income$9,268  $6,075  52.6% $16,799  $13,500  24.4%
Net income margin 6.6%  4.6% 200bps  6.2%  5.2% 100bps
Adjusted net income (1)$9,615  $8,024  19.8% $18,647  $15,598  19.5%
Adjusted net income margin (1) 6.8%  6.0% 80bps  6.9%  6.1% 80bps
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$16,537  $14,324  15.4% $32,125  $28,035  14.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 11.8%  10.8% 100bps  11.9%  10.9% 100bps
Earnings per share - diluted (2)$0.57  $0.33  73.6% $1.00  $0.72  38.0%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1,2)$0.59  $0.44  36.3% $1.11  $0.84  32.5%
            
(1)See accompanying Exhibits for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2)The current period percentages are calculated based on exact amounts, and therefore may not recalculate exactly using rounded numbers as presented.
 

“Coming off an outstanding start to fiscal year 2025, I am thrilled to report another quarter of record financial results,” said Bob Dechant, ibex CEO. “Q2 saw our highest revenue growth for ibex in two years with revenues growing over 6%. Our growth continues to be driven by winning new clients and increasing market share within our embedded base clients. These key wins resulted in 14% revenue growth in our most profitable offshore regions. I am also excited to report that we have continued to add key AI opportunity wins that will be deployed in the second half of the year that are expected to drive accretive revenue and margin.”

“Q2 fiscal year 2025 was a strong quarter on all profitability metrics as adjusted EPS grew 36%, adjusted EBITDA grew 15%, and adjusted net income increased 20%, compared to prior year quarter,” added Dechant. “Beyond this, over the last three months we completed a number of important strategic actions, highlighted by the $70 million share repurchase from The Resource Group International Limited (“TRGI”) in November, which has numerous benefits including removing our controlled company status, the additions of JJ Zhuang and Patrick McGinnis to our Board of Directors, and the most recent addition to our Board in January, Karen Batungbacal.”

Second Quarter Financial Performance
Revenue

  • Revenue of $140.7 million, an increase of 6.1% from $132.6 million in the prior year quarter. Growth in HealthTech (+31.2%), Travel, Transportation and Logistics (+16.7%), and Retail & E-commerce (+4.4%), was partially offset by declines in the FinTech vertical (-14.7%).

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

  • Net income increased to $9.3 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.57 compared to $0.33 in the prior year quarter. The increases were primarily the result of the impact of revenue growth particularly in our higher margin offshore regions, improved gross margin performance, and fewer diluted shares outstanding compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Net income margin increased to 6.6% compared to 4.6% in the prior year quarter.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $9.6 million compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.59 compared to $0.44 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation). The increase per share was primarily attributable to the impact of higher revenue, improved operating margins and a lower share count.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.5 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.8% compared to 10.8% in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

  • Repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares from TRGI for an aggregate price of $70 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
  • Capital expenditures were $4.3 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in capital expenditures during this quarter was driven by capacity expansion to meet growing demand in our offshore and nearshore regions.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $1.1 million compared to $(1.6) million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow was $(3.2) million compared to $(4.5) million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 3 for reconciliation).
  • Net debt was $13.7 million compared to net cash of $61.2 million as of June 30, 2024 (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation). The utilization of cash and debt is primarily attributable to the share repurchase from TRGI.

“We achieved strong top and bottom line second quarter results. We accelerated our top-line momentum with over 6% revenue growth, driven by new client wins over the last year and continued expansion of our embedded client base made possible by our strong service delivery,” said Taylor Greenwald, CFO of ibex.

“Our profitability continues to improve, where for 10 of the last 11 quarters we have delivered year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, enabling strategic investments in AI capabilities and sales resources. These results instill continued confidence in the execution of our strategy throughout 2025, enabling us to raise our fiscal year guidance and continue to return value to shareholders.”

Raised Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $525 to $535 million versus a previous range of $515 to $525 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $68 to $69 million versus a previous range of $67 to $69 million.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to remain in the range of $15 to $20 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
IBEX Limited will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 6, 2025. We will also post to this section of our website the earning slides, which will accompany our conference call and live webcast, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

Live and archived webcasts can be accessed at: https://investors.ibex.co/.

Financial Information
This announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in Financial Accounting Standards ASC 270, “Interim Reporting.” The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

About ibex
ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

Forward Looking Statements
IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 December 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$20,206  $62,720 
Accounts receivable, net 120,581   98,366 
Prepaid expenses 6,905   7,712 
Due from related parties 317   192 
Tax advances and receivables 8,968   9,080 
Other current assets 2,039   1,888 
Total current assets 159,016   179,958 
    
Non-current assets   
Property and equipment, net 32,168   29,862 
Operating lease assets 54,057   59,145 
Goodwill 11,832   11,832 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,052   4,285 
Other non-current assets 10,373   8,822 
Total non-current assets 113,482   113,946 
Total assets$272,498  $293,904 
    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$19,924  $16,719 
Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 33,278   30,674 
Current deferred revenue 7,223   4,749 
Current operating lease liabilities 12,208   12,051 
Current maturities of long-term debt 8,217   660 
Convertible debt 25,000    
Due to related parties 149   60 
Income taxes payable 4,643   6,083 
Total current liabilities 110,642   70,996 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Non-current deferred revenue 1,119   1,128 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,286   53,441 
Long-term debt 695   867 
Other non-current liabilities 2,819   1,673 
Total non-current liabilities 52,919   57,109 
Total liabilities 163,561   128,105 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock 1   2 
Additional paid-in capital 212,116   210,200 
Treasury stock (101,606)  (25,367)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,250)  (7,913)
Retained earnings / (deficit) 5,676   (11,123)
Total stockholders' equity 108,937   165,799 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$272,498  $293,904 


14IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue$140,682  $132,634  $270,399  $257,243 
        
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 98,762   95,884   188,803   184,080 
Selling, general and administrative 25,706   24,857   51,921   47,897 
Depreciation and amortization 4,286   4,946   8,655   9,988 
Total operating expenses 128,754   125,687   249,379   241,965 
Income from operations 11,928   6,947   21,020   15,278 
        
Interest income 311   512   894   1,098 
Interest expense (620)  (111)  (782)  (215)
Income before income taxes 11,619   7,348   21,132   16,161 
        
Provision for income tax expense (2,351)  (1,273)  (4,333)  (2,661)
Net income$9,268  $6,075  $16,799  $13,500 
        
Other comprehensive income       
Foreign currency translation adjustments$(911) $679  $477  $(22)
Unrealized (loss) / gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax (193)  395   186   201 
Total other comprehensive (loss) / income (1,104)  1,074   663   179 
Total comprehensive income$8,164  $7,149  $17,462  $13,679 
        
Net income per share       
Basic$0.61  $0.34  $1.05  $0.75 
Diluted$0.57  $0.33  $1.00  $0.72 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding       
Basic 15,126   17,885   16,007   18,084 
Diluted 16,456   18,440   16,977   18,667 


IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES       
Net income$9,268  $6,075  $16,799  $13,500 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 4,286   4,946   8,655   9,988 
Noncash lease expense 3,083   3,297   6,409   6,522 
Warrant contra revenue    307      594 
Deferred income tax (637)  52   (767)  296 
Share-based compensation expense 1,235   1,427   1,905   2,275 
Allowance of expected credit losses 240   (5)  323   6 
Change in assets and liabilities:       
Increase in accounts receivable (14,856)  (14,544)  (22,505)  (18,336)
Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 722   (936)  (1,013)  (2,192)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,496)  338   3,078   544 
Increase in deferred revenue 2,386   673   2,465   301 
Decrease in operating lease liabilities (3,090)  (3,267)  (6,446)  (6,451)
Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 1,141   (1,637)  8,903   7,047 
        
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES       
Purchase of property and equipment (4,319)  (2,892)  (7,949)  (4,944)
Net cash outflow from investing activities (4,319)  (2,892)  (7,949)  (4,944)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES       
Proceeds from line of credit 9,100   59   9,160   96 
Repayments of line of credit (1,600)  (59)  (1,660)  (148)
Proceeds from the exercise of options 342   6   724   11 
Principal payments on finance leases (182)  (116)  (353)  (204)
Purchase of treasury shares (46,562)  (8,442)  (51,369)  (10,274)
Net cash outflow from financing activities (38,902)  (8,552)  (43,498)  (10,519)
Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents (19)  68   30   3 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,099)  (13,013)  (42,514)  (8,413)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 62,305   62,029   62,720   57,429 
Cash and cash equivalents, ending$20,206  $49,016  $20,206  $49,016 
        
        

IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, and adjusted earnings per share

We define adjusted net income as net income before the effect of the following items: warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gain / loss, and share-based compensation expense, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. We define adjusted net income margin as adjusted net income divided by revenue. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, net income margin to adjusted net income margin, and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the periods presented:

 Three Months Ended December 31,Six Months Ended December 31,
($000s, except per share amounts) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$9,268  $6,075  $16,799  $13,500 
Net income margin 6.6%  4.6%  6.2%  5.2%
        
Warrant contra revenue    307      594 
Foreign currency (gain) / loss (912)  697   545   (100)
Share-based compensation expense 1,235   1,427   1,905   2,275 
Total adjustments$323  $2,431  $2,450  $2,769 
Tax impact of adjustments1 24   (482)  (602)  (671)
Adjusted net income$9,615  $8,024  $18,647  $15,598 
Adjusted net income margin 6.8%  6.0%  6.9%  6.1%
        
Diluted earnings per share$0.57  $0.33  $1.00  $0.72 
Per share impact of adjustments to net income 0.02   0.11   0.11   0.11 
Adjusted earnings per share$0.59  $0.44  $1.11  $0.84 
        
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 16,456   18,440   16,977   18,667 
        
        

EXHIBIT 2:  EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin

EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents net income before the effect of the following items: interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents EBITDA before the effect of the following items: interest income, warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gain / loss, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:

 Three Months Ended December 31,Six Months Ended December 31,
($000s) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$9,268  $6,075  $16,799  $13,500 
Net income margin 6.6%  4.6%  6.2%  5.2%
        
Interest expense 620   111   782   215 
Income tax expense 2,351   1,273   4,333   2,661 
Depreciation and amortization 4,286   4,946   8,655   9,988 
EBITDA$16,525  $12,405  $30,569  $26,364 
Interest income (311)  (512)  (894)  (1,098)
Warrant contra revenue    307      594 
Foreign currency (gain) / loss (912)  697   545   (100)
Share-based compensation expense 1,235   1,427   1,905   2,275 
Adjusted EBITDA$16,537  $14,324  $32,125  $28,035 
        
Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8%  10.8%  11.9%  10.9%
        
        

EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

 Three Months Ended December 31,Six Months Ended December 31,
($000s) 2024   2023   2024  2023
Net cash provided by operating activities$1,141  $(1,637) $8,903 $7,047
Less: capital expenditures 4,319   2,892   7,949  4,944
Free cash flow$(3,178) $(4,529) $954 $2,103


EXHIBIT 4: Net (debt) / cash

We define net (debt) / cash as total cash and cash equivalents less debt.

 December 31, June 30,
($000s) 2024   2024
Cash and cash equivalents$20,206  $62,720
    
Debt   
Current$8,217  $660
Convertible debt 25,000   
Non-current 695   867
Total debt$33,912  $1,527
Net (debt) / cash$(13,706) $61,193


1The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdictions.