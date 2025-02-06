HP Inc. Names Songyee Yoon to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of Songyee Yoon to its Board of Directors. Songyee is the Founder and Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners and former President for NCSoft Corporation, a leading gaming developer. Her appointment is effective immediately.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Songyee to the HP Board of Directors," said Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board. "Songyee brings expertise in international business and a deep understanding of AI. As a renowned leader and innovator, Songyee offers a global perspective on emerging technologies and trends in AI, which will undoubtedly help us advance HP’s strategic priorities."

Ms. Yoon holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University, and a PhD in Computational Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Additionally, she serves on the Board of Trustees of MIT.

A respected leader in the industry, Ms. Yoon brings significant experience in technology, AI, and international business. Her venture fund, Principal Venture Partners, L.P., focuses on investments in AI-native companies. As a former President and Chief Strategy Officer of NCSoft, she led global expansion and AI integration across multiple countries. She has also served under two presidents as a member of South Korea’s Presidential Advisory Council for Science and Technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Songyee to our Board of Directors," says HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "With a proven track record in strategic capabilities and extensive experience in AI, Songyee will play a crucial role in advancing HP's plans to lead in the future of work. I am confident that her addition to the Board will strengthen our leadership in AI-enabled technology and contribute to our continued growth."

The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.