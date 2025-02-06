Element3® Produces First Lithium Carbonate from Permian Basin Wastewater

FORT WORTH, Texas and MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element3®, the critical material extraction company specializing in oil and gas wastewater, announced today the successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from Midland Basin oil and gas wastewater at a Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”) subsidiary’s recycling facility.

This landmark production of lithium carbonate from unconcentrated, produced water demonstrates a breakthrough in developing a sustainable, domestic lithium supply. The carbonate was produced from lithium extracted at Element3’s second-generation field demonstration plant and validates the scalability of Element3’s patented process.

"This is another milestone as we work toward utilizing oil and gas wastewater as an efficient and economical source of battery grade lithium materials, securing the U.S. supply chain," said Hood Whitson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Element3. "With our newly acquired lithium carbonate processing equipment, we are positioned to begin commercial production this year."

Element3 is currently commissioning its full-scale lithium carbonate plant. This facility will enable the company to process the abundant lithium resources present in the region's oil and gas wastewater and contribute to domestic supply chain security for in-demand, critical battery materials.

About Element3

Element3 focuses on the extraction of lithium and other critical materials from oil and gas wastewater. We harness this underutilized resource to create a secure, environmentally stable, domestic supply of materials required for the energy transition and advanced manufacturing. Learn more at www.element3.io.