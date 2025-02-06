CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on April 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.
