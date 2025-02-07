Transparent Design and Cloud-Free Tech: NEXA Wows Crowds at TPE 2025

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Total Product Expo referred to as the "Grammys" of the vaping industry, is the premier global stage for showcasing core products and cutting-edge technologies in the vaping sector. This year, TPE 2025 was held from January 29 to 31 in Las Vegas, attracting exhibitors and attendees from around the world to discuss the future trends of the vaping industry. Among the many highlights, NEXA stood out with its groundbreaking cloud-free product, becoming one of the most talked-about brands at the event.





NEXA’s Innovative Showcase and Industry Breakthrough

TPE 2025 attracted nearly 15,000 attendees, and NEXA’s booth became one of the most popular destinations at the expo. At the event, NEXA unveiled its revolutionary NEXA ULTRA InvisaCloud Edition, the industry’s first disposable vape to achieve a “cloud-free” effect. Thanks to NEXA’s innovative technology, the vapor becomes invisible when deeply inhaled, rather than absorbed by the body. This innovation garnered widespread attention within the industry and earned high praise from attendees. NEXA ULTRA also garnered significant popularity for its technological advantages and its dazzling, tech-savvy design.

Another highlight was the NEXA FLEX, featuring a Smart Match Platform that allows users to switch between VISIBLE Pods and COOL Pods. Building on the existing NORM (smoother experience) and TURBO (powerful hit) modes, NEXA tapped into market trends to introduce the innovative COOL Pods, which support four adjustable levels of coolness. Most attendees also noted that its magnetic design is more secure compared to other brands.

Looking Ahead: NEXA’s Transparent Pods Redefine Freshness

NEXA, with its Crystal Tank technology, has brought transparent design to the forefront of the industry–delivering a fresher and more hygienic vaping experience to users. The transparent design of NEXA’s 3 products allows users to easily monitor the e-liquid levels at any time. The transparent pods not only feature antibacterial properties but also prevent e-liquid quality deterioration compared to traditional cotton-based systems, ensuring that every puff is pure and fresh. Additionally, the transparent structure makes the product’s condition instantly visible, enabling users to easily verify whether the product is unopened.

Looking ahead, NEXA will continue to focus on user-centric design and technological advancements, driving the evolution of the vaping industry and unlocking new possibilities for the future.

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0677156f-28cb-4938-a791-878664012479