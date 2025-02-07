PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NAV per share $80.59

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • First quarter total investment income of $6.2 million; net investment income of $1.6 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share as of December 31, 2024
  • Weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income producing investments
  • On October 1, 2024, the Company completed the merger and reorganization of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company
  • On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We have had a great start to fiscal year 2025 as we continue to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities which include growing our platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and increasing NAV per share.”

Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

Total investment income was $6.2 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.6 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $300.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

The Company had certain investments in 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.5 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $84.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
 
  December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)		  September
30,
2024		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $160,480,488 and $143,179,354 respectively) $160,343,098  $142,233,426 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $20,564,242, respectively)  13,861,599   14,750,785 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $152,223,817 and $97,016,429, respectively)  125,889,697   70,931,647 
Total Investments at fair value  300,094,394   227,915,858 
Cash and cash equivalents  7,187,110   67,571,559 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  1,313,520   1,313,598 
Other receivable  16,640   65,838 
Dividends receivable  105,804   23,468 
Due from Affiliate  1,040,512   90,500 
Deferred tax asset  887,099   887,099 
Deferred financing costs  625,323   760,680 
Other assets  514,630   1,066,323 
Prepaid share repurchase  101,115   101,115 
Receivable for investments sold  41,897   2,955,775 
Total Assets $311,928,044  $302,751,813 
         
Liabilities:        
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,417,816 and $1,510,815, respectively) $141,743,682  $135,723,636 
Payable for investments purchased  3,688,247   - 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  2,391,430   5,570,150 
Interest and fees payable  1,029,334   768,043 
Other liabilities  256,426   294,063 
Due to Affiliate  46,995   88,148 
Total Liabilities  149,156,114   142,444,040 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively  2,020   2,020 
Capital in excess of par value  704,909,588   704,909,588 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (542,139,678)  (544,603,835)
Total Net Assets  162,771,930   160,307,773 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $311,928,044  $302,751,813 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $80.59  $79.37 


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023 
Interest Income:      
Interest from investments      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:        
Cash $2,824,594  $2,682,143 
Payment in-kind  354,681   90,674 
Affiliated investments:        
Cash  -   455,692 
Payment in-kind  -   - 
Controlled investments:        
Cash  588,195   286,238 
Payment in-kind  -   149,967 
Total interest income  3,767,470   3,664,714 
Dividend income        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  596,298   665,526 
Affiliated investments  142,495   - 
Controlled investments  1,399,350   1,348,200 
Total dividend income  2,138,143   2,013,726 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  227,032   41,108 
Fee income (see Note 9)  11,064   2,108 
Other income  72,774   22 
Total Investment Income  6,216,483   5,721,678 
         
Expenses:        
Interest and financing expenses  2,545,811   1,542,061 
Salaries and benefits  1,028,617   1,424,992 
Professional fees, net  418,013   357,554 
Directors fees  204,000   187,500 
Insurance expenses  88,421   97,756 
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)  84,355   77,852 
General and administrative expenses  221,793   325,061 
Total expenses  4,591,010   4,012,776 
Net Investment Income  1,625,473   1,708,902 
         
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments        
Net realized gains (losses):        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  1,168,670   229,804 
Affiliated investments  -   - 
Controlled investments  -   - 
Total net realized gains (losses)  1,168,670   229,804 
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  808,538   1,364,243 
Affiliated investments  (889,186)  2,431,263 
Controlled investments  (249,338)  (1,200,373)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  (329,986)  2,595,133 
Deferred tax benefit (expense)  -   - 
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  838,684   2,824,937 
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $2,464,157  $4,533,839 
         
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.22  $2.19 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)  2,019,778   2,072,694 