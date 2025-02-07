Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5,342.1 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-destructive testing equipment market valuation is poised to reach US$ 5,342.1 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The global non-destructive testing equipment market has been showing remarkable growth, which is attributed to the augmented complexity of machinery and the pressing requirement for refined NDT techniques to maintain their integrity and ensure safety. One of the standout methods in the NDT repertoire is ultrasonic testing due to its higher precision and versatility. This also means the rising tendency of consumers towards more technologically advanced solutions, a trend further complemented by the sector's push towards digitalization and automation. Industry-wise, the oil and gas sector has appeared as a key end-user of NDT equipment. The difficulties related to exploration and refining procedures necessitate regular and thorough inspections, highlighting the critical role NDT plays in this domain. Closely tailing the oil and gas sector are the aerospace and defense sectors.

Geographically, North America stands out as a dominant player in the non-destructive testing equipment market, with Europe and the Asia-Pacific region following suit. The established infrastructure in these regions and their rapid technological advancements contribute to this dominance. However, the rapid adoption of renewable energy sources, specifically wind turbines, has necessitated the adaptation and innovation of NDT methods to cater to these new demands. Simultaneously, the aging infrastructure in developed nations is a double-edged sword. While it emphasizes the urgent requirement for regular and advanced inspections, thereby increasing the NDT market, it also poses challenges in terms of the vast scale of inspections needed.

On the technology front, portable non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment is establishing itself as a crucial innovation in the global NDT equipment market. Its flexibility and user-friendly design make it highly appealing across a broad range of industries, allowing technicians to perform inspections with greater ease and efficiency. These portable tools are specifically advantageous in environments where mobility is important, such as remote locations, confined spaces, or areas with limited access. By enabling faster and more accurate testing, portable NDT equipment ensures reliable results while maintaining safety and control during inspections.

A transformative trend in this market is the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into NDT equipment. IoT-enabled devices are revolutionizing conventional testing methodologies by introducing smarter, more connected systems. These advanced tools can gather and analyze data in real-time, delivering actionable insights that improve the accuracy and efficiency of inspections. For instance, IoT integration allows for predictive maintenance by continuously observing the condition of materials or components, helping industries prevent failures and reduce downtime. Also, the connectivity provided by IoT enables remote monitoring and collaboration, allowing experts to oversee inspections and deliver guidance from virtually anywhere.

The global NDT equipment market is poised for significant growth, boosted by the rising demand for advanced testing solutions across industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and construction. Portable and IoT-integrated NDT tools handle the limitations of conventional, manual methods by delivering greater automation, precision, and adaptability to complicated inspection scenarios. As the market continues to grow, with projections showing substantial growth in the coming years, these technologies are anticipated to play a key role in shaping the future of non-destructive testing, ensuring reliability, safety, and efficiency across diverse applications.

The Imperative for Infrastructure Safety

Safety is paramount, and as global infrastructure ages, the demand for non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market skyrockets. By 2022, the growing complicatedness of machinery and infrastructure had necessitated advanced NDT techniques. For instance, in the US alone, an estimated 40% of public bridges - that's more than 230,000 bridges - have been in use for 50 years or more. Regular and rigorous inspection of these structures is necessary to prevent catastrophic failures. NDT delivers a solution that ensures the structural integrity of these aging infrastructures without causing any damage. As global construction projects are estimated to grow by 85% to reach US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030, the requirement for NDT will only intensify, ensuring the safety and longevity of these new infrastructures giving significant growth to the global non-destructive testing equipment market.

As the urbanized world continues its expansion, the demands placed on infrastructures, both old and new, are increasing exponentially. With more than 57% of the global population residing in urban areas as of 2022, the pressure on cities and their infrastructures has surged. As transportation networks grow denser, it is estimated that by 2030, 60% of the world's population will reside in urban locales. With this massive urban influx, the number of vehicles, trains, and other transportation mediums will grow, placing additional strains on tunnels, bridges, and roads. The significance of the non-destructive testing equipment market becomes even clearer when considering the estimated US$ 3.7 trillion needed annually until 2035 to fulfill global infrastructure requirements. Employing NDT techniques becomes not just a matter of ensuring existing structures are sound but also of verifying that new infrastructures fulfill strict safety standards from inception.

Volumetric Examination Leads NDT Market, Ensuring Comprehensive Internal Inspections

In 2023, volumetric examination overcame other techniques by securing more than 43% of the revenue share. This is primarily attributed to its ability to deliver a complete evaluation of the internal volume of an object or material, ensuring that no subsurface irregularities go undetected. Its popularity stems from its unmatched capability to identify cracks, voids, or inclusions within structures, thereby ensuring optimal safety and product quality. Given its extensive application across sectors, the volumetric examination segment's strong stance isn't surprising. From critical aerospace components to intricate medical devices, the demand for in-depth internal inspection is ever-present. With its current trajectory, it is projected that volumetric examination will continue holding its 43% revenue share during the forecast period, reinforcing its indispensable role in the non-destructive testing equipment market.

Surface Examination and other techniques, although not as dominant as volumetric examination, deliver certain solutions based on the nature of the material and the depth of inspection required. These techniques cater to industries where surface quality and integrity are paramount, such as automotive finishing or protective coatings in maritime applications.

