Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 7 February 2025 at 1:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Thorsrud)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Morten Thorsrud

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 95304/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,050 Unit price: 41.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5,050 Volume weighted average price: 41.08 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,450 Unit price: 41.1323 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2,450 Volume weighted average price: 41.1323 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all reported above are 7,500 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com