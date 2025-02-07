Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 7 February 2025 at 1:30 pm EET
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Thorsrud)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Morten Thorsrud
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 95304/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,050 Unit price: 41.08 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,050 Volume weighted average price: 41.08 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,450 Unit price: 41.1323 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,450 Volume weighted average price: 41.1323 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all reported above are 7,500 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
