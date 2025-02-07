Guardian Capital LP receives two Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards for 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is proud to announce that two of its mutual funds, the GC One Fixed Income Portfolio and the Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”), have been awarded Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024, by Fundata Canada Inc.

Fund Name CIFSC1 Category Fund

Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 FundGrade

Calculation Date Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund Canadian Equity 158 2016-12-31 2024-12-31 GC One Fixed Income Portfolio Canadian Fixed Income 137 2017-12-31 2024-12-31



1. Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds.

2. Number of peers in CIFSC Category.

3. Fundata uses this specific date from which a fund's performance is evaluated for its FundGrade rating.

“We are proud that the exceptional work of both our Canadian Equity and Multi-Asset Solutions teams is getting the recognition they deserve,” said Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Retail Asset Management at Guardian Capital. “At Guardian Capital, we believe that professional portfolio management can add value to security selection. Both of these mandates are testament to the value of active management even in the hyper-competitive investment landscape.”

FundGrade A+® Awards identifies the best-performing and most consistent funds within each CIFSC category. Ultimately, the award recognizes the ‘best of the best’ among Canadian investment funds that maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout the previous calendar year.

Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund is a high-conviction portfolio of 15-20 issuers, diversified by sector but without the traditional concentration in banks. The Fund aims to achieve long-term growth of capital. Learn more about Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund.

GC One Fixed Income Portfolio is a dynamic multi-asset solution, providing broadly diversified exposure to actively managed fixed income funds, all within a single investment solution. The Fund aims to emphasize income generation, with some level of growth of capital. Learn more about GC One Fixed Income Portfolio.

The awards further validate the results of these Funds’ investment processes and philosophies, relative to their category peers. Guardian Capital congratulates the Canadian Equity investment team and the Multi-Asset Solutions investment team on this well-deserved achievement.

Annual Compound Performance as at Rating Date (Dec 31, 2024):

Performance for Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund, Series A for the period ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 1-year, 36.71%; 3-years, 17.42%; 5-years, 13.42%; and since inception, 11.31% (2016/04/22).

Performance for Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund, Series F for the period ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 1-year, 38.22%; 3-years, 18.74%; 5-years, 14.70%; and since inception, 13.65% (2019/05/14).

Performance for Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund, ETF Series (TSX: GCFE) for the period ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 1-year, 38.22%; and since inception, 41.64% (2023/11/14).

Performance for GC One Fixed Income Portfolio, Series A for the period ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 1-year, 5.68%; 3-years, 0.38%; 5-years, 1.50%; and since inception, 2.09% (2018/01/15). Series F of GC One Fixed Income Portfolio does not yet have one year of performance.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemptions, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Performance is calculated net of fees. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Fundata Canada Inc.'s FundGrade A+® Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade Ratings are subject to change every month. Fundata trademarks are used with permission and remain the property of their respective owners.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2024, Guardian had C$165.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sale Enablement

MNoble@guardiancapital.com

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Please read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts before investing. Important information, including a summary of the risks, about each Fund is contained in its respective offering documents. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of a Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.