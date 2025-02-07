MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: MTY Food Group Inc MTY Food Group Inc

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Open to:Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE:Friday, February 14, 2025
TIME:8:30 AM Eastern Time
CALL:412-317-5413 (For all International participants)
1-866-777-2509 (For all other North American participants)
  

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196704/fe744787a0

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered:  Name, Phone, Company

THE FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS will be PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 14, 2025 BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:

US Toll Free: 1- 877-344-7529
International participants: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll free: 855-669-9658

Enter access code 2833596 on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MTY
                            
                            
                                MTY Food Group
                            
                            
                                earnings
                            
                            
                                Annual results
                            
                            
                                Quarterly reporting
                            
                            
                                Franchising
                            
                            
                                restaurant
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data