CORRECTION -- AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Receives Initial Order For Three Configurations Of The Company’s Suite of 5G ORAN Radios

Correction Notice:

A previous version of this press release included a typographical error. The mention of "OREX SAI" has been removed to accurately reflect the intended content. The corrected version is presented below.

AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Receives Initial Order For Three Configurations Of The Company’s Suite of 5G ORAN Radios

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the receipt of a purchase order by its 5G Division to provide three different 5G ORAN Radio configurations.

VVDN is a leading global player in the telecommunications sector, specializing in the development of Open Radio Access Network components (ORAN) and cutting-edge communication technologies. With a commitment to building flexible, scalable, and innovative network equipment, VVDN serves a broad range of industries with state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the future demands of global communications infrastructure.

This initial order, valued at more than US$500,000, is a significant milestone in AmpliTech’s continued efforts to expand its global market share in the rapidly growing sector of ORAN (Open Radio Access Networks) radio networks. Follow-on orders are expected to occur and be delivered within FY2025.

The purchase order covers three distinct ORAN radio bands and is expected to be delivered by Q2 of AmpliTech’s current fiscal year. This accomplishment underscores AmpliTech’s leadership position in providing reliable, innovative, and high-performance solutions that meet the increasing demand for flexible and scalable 5G infrastructure globally.

“We are very pleased about participating in this initial purchase order for our 5G ORAN radio networks,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “This order not only strengthens our relationship with this strategic organization but also marks a key step forward in our mission to create a dominant global presence in the ORAN radio networks space. This order further validates the value and capabilities of our 5G solutions, provides valuable brand awareness to the 5G industry, and helps us in our strategy to become a preferred US provider for top-tier, 5G technology-driven organizations worldwide.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this initial order will lead to further development and work from this end user. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com