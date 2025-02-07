Conduit Pharmaceuticals Transitions to Phase II of Sarborg Collaboration to Support AI-Driven Drug Development

Conduit and Sarborg complete all milestones of Phase I of their AI-driven drug development collaboration, and commence transitioning to Phase II, which will focus on developing personalized software dashboards to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and operational agility of its current and future portfolio



NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT ) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), today announces the successful completion of all milestones in Phase I of its strategic collaboration with Sarborg Limited. This transition to Phase II marks a positive step forward in Conduit’s strategy to explore the integration advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics into its drug development processes. With Phase I now complete, the Company is pleased to transition to Phase II, which will focus on the creation of personalized software dashboards to enhance operational efficiency and reporting.

The focus of Phase I was to establish a strong foundation for the collaboration with Sarborg, identify key inputs for the algorithmic approach, and align Sarborg’s services with Conduit’s strategic goals. The collaboration, initiated in December 2024, aims to revolutionize drug development by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline drug repurposing, accelerate discovery, optimize solid-form identification, and enhance clinical trial monitoring. Phase I included teach-in sessions with management, the validation of Conduit’s proprietary inputs that are critical for Sarborg’s cybernetic models and, thirdly, a comprehensive market analysis of cocrystal candidates.

Conduit and Sarborg worked closely to align AI-driven processes with Conduit’s portfolio needs, ensuring that proprietary inputs were tailored to maximize the potential of key assets, including AZD1656, AZD5904, AZD5658, CDT1656, and the AZD1656 cocrystals. Additionally, an in-depth market analysis of cocrystal candidates provided actionable insights into the competitive landscape, patent positioning, and market opportunities.

Conduit is now transitioning to Phase II, which is expected to focus on building the technological infrastructure necessary to support AI-driven drug development of its current and future portfolio of products. A key deliverable of this phase will be the creation of personalized software dashboards, designed to provide Conduit’s key personnel with real-time access to critical data related to clinical trials, drug discovery, and portfolio management. These dashboards are designed to enable more agile and informed decision-making, allowing the Company to remain focused on delivering impactful clinical trials in autoimmune disorders.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks as identified in filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investors & Media:

Info@conduitpharma.com