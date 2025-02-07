Robust Start to the Year for the Montreal Real Estate Market

Similar to the provincial trend, January sales in the Montreal region were comparable to the two strong years preceding the pandemic. This performance was reflected in the 36 per cent surge in transactions compared to January 2024.

This rebound was observed across all property categories, particularly for single-family homes on the Island of Montreal (+55 per cent).

This increase in activity has led to a rapid drop in active listings, whose numbers remain well below the historical average. Listings are down 4 per cent, which is generally typical for this time of year when the market is particularly dynamic.

As a result, market conditions remain strongly in favour of sellers, especially in sectors bordering the Island of Montreal, with less than four months of inventory.

This market imbalance continues to drive sustained price growth, particularly for single-family homes (+11 per cent).



L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of January 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Residential sales in the Montreal CMA totalled 2,812 transactions in January 2025, a 36 per cent jump compared to the same period last year. Transactional activity was 10 per cent higher than the historical average for this month of the year.

“Unsurprisingly, buyers continue to return to the market in large numbers, motivated by a combination of the significant interest rate cuts announced in October and December, along with the implementation of new homeownership measures prior to the holidays, even in the more expensive markets such as the Montreal CMA. Many households (nearly 20 per cent of the latent demand since June 2024) have since been able to qualify. They have, in part, taken action after waiting for many quarters and despite an economic outlook that rapidly became tinged with uncertainty in January,” observes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“It is true that these uncertainties have already been reflected by a slight decline in the consumer confidence index in January, particularly when it comes to buying a major asset, such as a property. However, it is important to keep in mind that developments in trade relations with the United States could, as part of Canada’s economic support measures, lead to further rate cuts. For the time being, this remains the most important element of predictability for both buyers and sellers.”





The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. The QPAREB is also a major player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Québec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information.

