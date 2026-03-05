Montreal CMA: Market Stabilizes in February, Condominium Supply Surges

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of February 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

In February 2026, 3,930 residential transactions were concluded in the Montreal CMA, a 3 per cent decrease compared to February 2025.

By property category, plexes stood out as the only segment to post growth with 363 sales (+1 per cent). Single-family homes recorded 2,056 transactions, a slight decline of 1 per cent, while condominiums saw a more marked decrease, with 1,505 sales (-7 per cent).

By geographic market, the Island of Montreal was the only area where sales remained stable. The other major areas posted declines ranging from -1 per cent on the North Shore to -9 per cent in Laval.

On the supply side, the number of single-family homes and plexes listed for sale in the region increased slightly (+5 per cent and +6 per cent, respectively). The number of condominiums for sale, however, surged by 20 per cent, pushing supply slightly above its historical 10-year average.

Market conditions have stabilized in recent months. Despite slower sales, the time required to sell the single-family home inventory remains below the historical average, thus maintaining the clear advantage enjoyed by sellers. The condominium market is showing signs of rebalancing on the Island of Montreal, while remaining clearly favourable to sellers in the other large geographic sectors.

Prices continued to rise across all three property categories. The median price of single-family homes reached $639,000 (+7 per cent), condominiums stood at $430,000 (+2 per cent), and plexes posted the strongest increase, with a median price of $850,000 (+8 per cent).

Finally, the average number of days on market shortened across all categories to 39 days for single-family homes, 48 days for plexes, and 53 days for condominiums.





“February’s data confirms that the Montreal CMA residential market is entering a sales stabilization phase, with activity levels slightly above the historical average for this time of year, along with a gradual rebalancing in the condominium segment,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

He explains that this adjustment is supported by a marked increase in condominium listings, which have now reached a level well above their historical average on the Island of Montreal. Moreover, listings are approaching their historical average in several peripheral areas, particularly on the South Shore.

Helped by a rise in the cumulative inventory of unsold new condominiums between 2024 and 2025, this increase in supply is giving buyers more choice as the active spring season approaches.

Mr. Brant adds some nuance: “By contrast, on the North and South Shores, the single-family home market remains tight, which continues to limit transactional activity despite sustained demand. The plex segment, particularly on the South Shore, is maintaining solid momentum.”

Overall, the Montreal market is trending toward a more sustainable pace, especially in the condominium segment, both in terms of activity and price growth more closely aligned with household financial capacity and the specific realities of each sector.

