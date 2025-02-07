Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2025 AT 4 PM

On 7 February 2025, Tulikivi Corporation received a flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act from Mikko Laakkonen, according to which the holding of Mikko Laakkonen of shares conferred by Tulikivi Corporation shares has exceeded the voting rights threshold of 5 per cent.

As a result of transactions made on 3 February 2025, Mikko Laakkonen's ownership increased to 6,562,071 shares, i.e. 10.96 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation shares and 5.09 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation voting rights.

