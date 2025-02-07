Ceramic Balls Market to Reach USD 847.49 Million by 2032, Driven by Demand in Automotive and Aerospace Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Ceramic Balls Market was valued at USD 535.65 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 847.49 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2024 to 2032.”

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing requirement for high-processing materials for automobile, aerospace, and industrial devices as ceramic balls are broadly used due to properties such as durability, heat resistance, and wear resistance. Alongside expanding enthusiasm for the high purposes of lightweight and other effective materials in various designing arrangements, these applications are expected to quicken market development.





Key Players:

Axens (Catalyst Bed Support, Reactor Internals)

Honeywell International (Aerospace Bearings, Catalysts)

Saint-Gobain (Ceramic Balls, Catalyst Supports)

Toshiba Materials Co. (Ceramic Ball Bearings, Wear-resistant Components)

Global Precision Ball & Roller (Precision Ceramic Balls, Steel Balls)

Fineway Ceramics (Grinding Media, Ceramic Balls)

Tsabuki Nakashima Co. Ltd (Ceramic Balls, Bearing Balls)

Topack Ceramics Pvt Ltd (Industrial Ceramic Balls, Grinding Media)

CoorsTek, Inc. (Alumina Ceramic Balls, Zirconia Balls)

SKF (Ceramic Ball Bearings, High-performance Bearings)

Ceramic Bearings (Silicon Nitride Bearings, Hybrid Ceramic Bearings)

NGK Spark Plug Co. (Ceramic Balls, Advanced Ceramics)

Kyocera Corporation (Alumina Ceramic Balls, Ball Bearings)

3M (Ceramic Balls, Grinding Media)

Rauschert (Ceramic Media, Porcelain Balls)

SinterBall (Sintered Ceramic Balls, Catalyst Carrier Balls)

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (Ceramic Balls, Grinding Media)

Precision Ceramics (Silicon Nitride Balls, Zirconia Balls)

Morgan Advanced Materials (Ceramic Bearings, Catalyst Support Balls)

DuPont (Ceramic Ball Bearings, High-performance Ceramics)

Ceramic Balls Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 535.35 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 847.49 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.23% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Material (Silicon, Zirconia, Alumina, Others)

• By Function (Inert, Active)

• By Application (Grinding, Valve, Bearing, Others)

• By End-User (Chemical, Aerospace, Automotive, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing demand in automobile, aerospace industry drives the market growth.

By Material, Alumina held the largest market share of 44% in 2023.

Alumina ceramic balls are known for their high hardness, corrosion resistance, and excellent wear properties. These qualities make them ideal for use in high-stress applications, such as ball mills, bearings, and grinding media. In the automotive industry, alumina ceramic balls are used in engine components and braking systems to enhance performance and efficiency.

By Function, Inert function held the largest market share around 68% in 2023.

Their high-purity silicone doesn't degrade with acids, bases, and other corroding materials, making them perfect for uses in which the interaction of the reaction solution with any reactive chemical can change the quality of products or the character of the procedure's effectiveness. It is very useful in high-temperature high-pressure applications, especially in high-temperature high-pressure refiners of petrochemical products.

By Application, Bearing held the largest market share of around 42% in 2023.

The features make ceramic balls desirable in demanding applications in automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery systems where speed, low maintenance, and durability are all critical functions. In automotive applications, ceramic bearings are used for the engine, transmission, and turbochargers to reduce friction and wear, enhance fuel efficiency, and minimize emissions.

Asia Pacific led the Ceramic Balls Market in 2023, accounting for approximately 46%.

The extensive application of ceramic balls in bearings, valves, etc. along with the quick development of automotive and aerospace industries in the region (especially in China) greatly aids to the market growth in this part of the world. Similarly, Asia-Pacific holds a major share of the ceramic balls that are used as catalyst supports in the chemical and petrochemical industries and other high-temperature and corrosion-resistant applications. In addition, it provides low-cost production capability and high-scale manufacturing infrastructure supporting the ceramic balls to be available and cost-effective for several industries.

Recent Developments

• In 2024, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials announced the expansion of its ceramic ball production facility in the U.S., with an investment of USD 150 million aimed at meeting the rising demand for ceramic balls in automotive and industrial applications.

• In 2024, KYOCERA Corporation introduced a new range of high-performance ceramic balls specifically designed for use in precision bearing applications, which enhance the lifespan and reliability of mechanical systems.





