Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025 Fiscal Year, Driven by Brokerage and Banking Segments





NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a U.S.-based financial services company, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The holding company reported a 57% increase in total revenue, with revenues reaching $655.2 million compared to $418.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. Total assets increased to $9.1 billion from $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2024.

The company’s revenue has surged due to the increase of net gain on trading securities, which has risen from a $5.1 million loss to a $89.6 million gain. Additionally, company’s performance was significantly bolstered by its insurance underwriting income, which surged by 125% to $177.5 million, reflecting the expansion of pension annuities and accident insurance operations. The banking segment also demonstrated robust growth, with a 47% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

"In the era of globalization, we are building the Freedom ecosystem as a unified platform where diverse business segments — ranging from banking and insurance to lifestyle services — seamlessly interact to serve over 7 million clients. Recently, the holding’s revenue has become significantly more diversified; while brokerage was once the primary income driver, revenue is now evenly distributed across the insurance and banking segments, creating a more stable and balanced ecosystem," Timur Turlov, the founder of Freedom Holding, said.

Segment Performance

Brokerage: Revenue increased by 29% to $213.3 million, driven by an increase in net gains on trading securities and fee and commission income.

Banking: Revenue rose by 47% to $206.4 million, supported by net gains on trading securities and derivatives.

Insurance: Revenue doubled to $197.8 million, reflecting strategic growth in insurance underwriting income.

Other Segments: Revenue grew by 120% to $37.7 million, largely due to net gains on foreign exchange operations.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company's net income declined by 19% to $78.1 million, compared to $96.1 million in the previous year’s quarter. This was due to increased fees and commission expenses, general and administrative expenses, payroll and bonuses, advertising costs and stock-based compensation expenses. Total expenses for the quarter amounted to $556.9 million, up from $307.0 million in Q3 2024 fiscal year.

During the same period, fee and commission income increased from $120.2 million to $143.4 million.

Freedom Holding Corp. remains committed to expanding its product portfolio, improving operational efficiencies, capitalizing on emerging market opportunities, and considering selective acquisitions. In October 2024, the company acquired EliteCom, a telecommunications services company, for $3 million. The acquired licenses and assets will be used to develop Freedom Holding's own telecommunications business.

