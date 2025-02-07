Carla da Luz Boren Recognized Among Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology

WESTWOOD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical announced that Carla da Luz Boren, J.D., the Company’s chief human resources officer, has been named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology for 2024 by The Healthcare Technology Report (THTR). Ranked fifth on this prestigious list, Boren received recognition for her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and invaluable contributions to Corza Medical’s growth and success.

Boren has played a pivotal role in building the Company’s foundation and rapid expansion since Corza Medical’s inception in 2021. Beyond leading the Company’s human resources (HR) function, she has provided critical leadership across multiple areas, including communications, legal, compliance, strategy-building, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

“Carla has been a driving force behind Corza Medical’s success, not only in fostering a dynamic workplace culture but also in steering the Company’s broader strategic initiatives,” said Gregory T. Lucier, executive chairman and CEO at Corza Medical. “Her ability to lead across multiple disciplines has made a lasting impact, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

Boren’s versatility and expertise have been instrumental in Corza Medical’s emergence as a leader in the medical device industry. With a focus on strengthening Corza Medical’s HR strategies and creating a vibrant employer brand, a performance-based culture has developed where employees understand their role in serving Corza’s customers and are empowered to have an impact every day. She, along with her dedicated HR team, has led the efforts in creating Corza’s world-class executive leadership team, developing nimble and impactful talent development programs and delivering innovative engagement and communication strategies that drive connectivity and inspiration across nearly 30 countries in which Corza Medical’s employees serve.

With more than 20 years of experience in HR, legal, compliance, and M&A within the life sciences and biotech industries, Carla has held senior leadership roles at Otonomy, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Life Technologies, among others. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a juris doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology

The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology list by THTR recognizes outstanding women executives who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact within the healthcare technology sector. As cited by THTR, “The awardees on this year’s list represent some of the most innovative companies in the healthcare technology space. They provide their organizations with steady leadership and deep knowledge in their respective specialties, piloting their companies through ever-changing market conditions with an unwavering focus on customer needs, in different ways.”

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information about Corza Medical, visit https://corza.com.

