Quadient SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

 | Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560


  		As at 31 January 2025
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 33,729,765

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)6 73 62 38 16
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
 

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


Attachments

PDF