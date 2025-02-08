Intchains Group Limited’s Goldshell launches its first ever ALEO miner today: AE BOX promises users ultimate crypto mining privacy and security

SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG), an innovative provider of integrated solutions consisting of efficient mining products for altcoins, is excited to announce its launch of the AE BOX under its Goldshell brand on 7 February 2025. The AE BOX, ICG’s first ALEO miner, has a hashrate mode of 37 MH/s±5%, a default hashrate power of 360W±5% and a default hashrate power consumption of 9.73J/MH. The AE BOX promises to empower users to build their own projects in a privacy-focused, decentralised blockchain platform.

Mr Charles Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ICG, said: “The AE BOX enables us to introduce the promising world of ALEO’s zero-knowledge proofing technology to our users. The world of crypto rapidly evolves, and the launch of the AE BOX aims to place our users at the forefront of such developments. Leveraging ALEO’s groundbreaking technology, the AE BOX empowers our users to achieve new levels of efficiency and privacy in their mining operations while providing a safe and secure platform to scale their crypto efforts.”

Product Innovation and Key Advantages

The AE BOX, taps on ALEO’s strengths as crypto’s first-ever decentralised open-source platform utilising zero-knowledge proofing. This promises to bring users limitless computation and absolute privacy. Some of the benefits AE BOX users can look forward to include:

Safety: Crypto mining becomes safer with AE BOX’s zero-knowledge proofing capabilities by ensuring transaction validity without revealing sensitive data, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing privacy.

Crypto mining becomes safer with AE BOX’s zero-knowledge proofing capabilities by ensuring transaction validity without revealing sensitive data, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing privacy. Personalisation: AE BOX brings personalisation to crypto mining by allowing developers to create customisable mining processes and applications that can be optimised for specific tasks or requirements, offering flexibility in computation.

AE BOX brings personalisation to crypto mining by allowing developers to create customisable mining processes and applications that can be optimised for specific tasks or requirements, offering flexibility in computation. Scalability: AE BOX enhances scalability in crypto mining by enabling efficient, high-performance computations without compromising on speed, allowing miners to handle larger and more complex transactions as the network grows.



Availability

The AE BOX is available from today (7 February 2025) on Goldshell’s official website, and the AE BOX PRO is also available on Goldshell, with a 180-day warranty from the shipment date.

For more information about ICG, please visit https://intchains.com/ and follow ICG on LinkedIn and X.

AE BOX and AE BOX Pro Product Specifications:

AE BOX Hashrate 37MH/s±5% Power 360W±5% Power Consumption 9.73J/MH Algorithm zkSNARK Cryptocurrency $ALEO Miner Dimensions 198*150*96mm Miner Weight 2.32kg Package Dimensions 300*220*142mm Package Weight 2.73kg Noise Level ≤35dB Connection Port Dual-Mode Temperature 0~35℃ Relative Humidity ≤65% Input Voltage 110~240V Power Cable 10A Fan Specification 4500rmp AE BOX Pro Hashrate 44MH/s±5% Power 460W±5% Power Consumption 10.45J/MH Algorithm zkSNARK Cryptocurrency $ALEO Miner Dimensions 171*198*96mm Miner Weight 2.6kg Package Dimensions 300*220*142mm Package Weight 3.1kg Noise Level ≤35dB Connection Port Dual-Mode Temperature 0~35℃ Relative Humidity ≤65% Input Voltage 110~240V Power Cable 10A Fan Specification 4500rmp



About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited (ICG) is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications.

Contacts:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com