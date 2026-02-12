Intchains Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 26

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and operation of a Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency staking platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 26, 2026 (corresponding to 9:00 am Beijing Time on Friday, February 27, 2026).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & International (Toll) +1 646-307-1963 China (Toll-Free) +86 400-030-0308 Hong Kong (Toll-Free) +852 800-960-994 Singapore +65 3159-1234



Webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ezs9gm6i/, or via the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://ir.intchains.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and operation of Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency staking platform. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/ .

