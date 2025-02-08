XT.COM Introduces MWC: A Scarce, Privacy-Preserving Proof-of-Work Asset

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to announce the listing of MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC), a privacy-focused, scalable Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain asset. The MWC/USDT and MWC/BTC trading pairs will be available in the Innovation Zone (Innovative PoW), providing users with access to a digital asset designed for efficiency, security, and long-term monetary sovereignty.

About MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC)

MWC is a scarce, privacy-enhanced cryptocurrency built on the Mimblewimble protocol, offering superior scalability, fungibility, and security compared to traditional blockchain networks. Every transaction on the MWC base layer incorporates Greg Maxwell’s CoinJoin, Confidential Transactions, and signature aggregation, ensuring enhanced privacy while maintaining network integrity and efficiency.

Launched in November 2019, MWC has a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, reinforcing its scarcity and long-term value proposition. The project’s focus is to establish a highly efficient, decentralized digital asset that combines Proof-of-Work security with advanced privacy features.

Key Features of MWC

MWC is distinguished by its innovative approach to blockchain security, privacy, and efficiency. Key attributes include:

Pure Proof-of-Work Mechanism – A decentralized issuance model that ensures security and fairness.

– A decentralized issuance model that ensures security and fairness. Enhanced Privacy Transactions – Integrates Confidential Transactions, CoinJoin, and signature aggregation to anonymize transaction details.

– Integrates Confidential Transactions, CoinJoin, and signature aggregation to anonymize transaction details. Optimized Scalability – The Mimblewimble protocol significantly reduces blockchain size while maintaining efficiency.

– The Mimblewimble protocol significantly reduces blockchain size while maintaining efficiency. Fixed Supply Cap – With a maximum of 20,000,000 coins, MWC is a rare asset designed to maintain long-term value.

– With a maximum of 20,000,000 coins, MWC is a rare asset designed to maintain long-term value. Financial Sovereignty – A privacy-preserving, decentralized digital currency designed for secure and efficient peer-to-peer transactions.



What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

The addition of MWC to XT.COM offers users an opportunity to trade a cutting-edge Proof-of-Work asset with an emphasis on privacy, security, and decentralization. Whether you are a privacy-focused investor, a blockchain technology enthusiast, or a trader looking for innovative assets, MWC provides a robust and scalable digital currency solution.

XT.COM remains committed to offering high-quality blockchain projects that enhance financial privacy, scalability, and user autonomy, and the listing of MWC aligns with our mission to empower traders with access to transformative digital assets.

Further Information on MWC

For more details on MWC’s privacy-enhancing and scalable blockchain features, visit:

Website : https://mwc.mw

: Blockchain Explorer : https://explorer.mwc.mw

: Whitepaper: https://download.wpsoftware.net/bitcoin/wizardry/mimblewimble.pdf



About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start Trading MWC/USDT and MWC/BTC on XT.COM

Trade MWC/USDT and MWC/BTC in the Innovation Zone (Innovative PoW) and explore a secure, scalable, and privacy-centric blockchain network.

