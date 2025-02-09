BASEDPEPE Now Trading on XT.COM: Fair Launch, Meme Power, and BASE Chain

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is excited to announce the listing of BASEDPEPE (Based Pepe), a community-first, tax-free memecoin built on the BASE chain. With the BASEDPEPE/USDT trading pair now available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs), traders and meme enthusiasts can participate in the next wave of BASE-powered tokens, led by one of the most iconic internet figures—Pepe.

What is BASEDPEPE?

BASEDPEPE is a no-nonsense, fully decentralized memecoin that follows the established Boy’s Club contract meta, launched on the BASE chain. Based Pepe was fully fair launched with no insiders and no token allocations for individual team members, free from pre-sales, no taxes, no manipulation, offering a truly fair launch for the people.

Unlike many meme tokens plagued by pre-sale dumps, high taxes, or pump-and-dump schemes, BASEDPEPE was introduced quietly, ensuring a transparent and community-driven ecosystem. With a locked liquidity pool (LP) and renounced contract, the token is set up to remain secure and decentralized—just as meme tokens should be.

Why BASEDPEPE Stands Out

BASEDPEPE brings meme culture, fairness, and decentralization together on the BASE chain, making it a must-watch token for traders and meme enthusiasts alike. Here’s why it’s making waves:

No Pre-Sale, No Taxes – A fair launch ensures equal opportunity for all investors.

– A fair launch ensures equal opportunity for all investors. Locked Liquidity Pool (LP) – Protects against rug pulls and liquidity drain risks.

– Protects against rug pulls and liquidity drain risks. Renounced Contract – Fully decentralized, ensuring no centralized control over the token.

Meme Power Meets BASE Chain – Inspired by Pepe’s legendary status, BASEDPEPE is positioned to thrive in the emerging BASE ecosystem.

– Inspired by Pepe’s legendary status, BASEDPEPE is positioned to thrive in the emerging BASE ecosystem. Part of the Boy’s Club Meta – Follows the successful path of Based Brett, showing that memecoin season on BASE is just getting started.



What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

With BASEDPEPE now trading on XT.COM, users have a chance to be part of one of the most exciting meme token movements on the BASE chain. Whether you’re a meme trader, a BASE blockchain supporter, or just someone looking for the next viral crypto, BASEDPEPE offers a strong combination of fairness, decentralization, and meme culture.

XT.COM continues to list high-potential community-driven projects, and the inclusion of BASEDPEPE reinforces our commitment to supporting fairly launched, innovative digital assets.

Join the BASEDPEPE Movement

Want to dive into BASEDPEPE’s growing community? Explore more below:

Website : https://basedpepe.vip/

: Blockchain Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x52b492a33E447Cdb854c7FC19F1e57E8BfA1777D

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

