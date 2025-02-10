Transaction in Own Shares

10th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:7th February 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,962
Lowest price per share (pence):692.00
Highest price per share (pence):702.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):698.3300

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,248,946 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,248,946 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON698.330011,962692.00702.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
07 February 2025 08:10:15121699.00XLON00321542976TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:10:15119698.00XLON00321542978TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:31:45114701.00XLON00321559441TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:31:4510701.00XLON00321559440TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:43:04124699.00XLON00321568197TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:43:08119698.00XLON00321568252TRLO1
07 February 2025 08:45:18120697.00XLON00321570103TRLO1
07 February 2025 09:04:20118695.00XLON00321583324TRLO1
07 February 2025 09:04:20118695.00XLON00321583323TRLO1
07 February 2025 09:07:28245696.00XLON00321585309TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:23:21316700.00XLON00321615828TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:23:21601700.00XLON00321615827TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:23:2148700.00XLON00321615830TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:23:2178700.00XLON00321615829TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:32:3426698.00XLON00321616455TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:32:3426698.00XLON00321616454TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:32:3463698.00XLON00321616453TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:32:34115698.00XLON00321616452TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:36:00124697.00XLON00321616577TRLO1
07 February 2025 10:43:13117697.00XLON00321616842TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:06:13372698.00XLON00321617741TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:19:03117697.00XLON00321618174TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:19:0315697.00XLON00321618173TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:19:03102697.00XLON00321618172TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:38:08485702.00XLON00321618708TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:38:0812702.00XLON00321618707TRLO1
07 February 2025 11:59:53119701.00XLON00321619454TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:03:27468702.00XLON00321621289TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:06:00327702.00XLON00321621414TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:06:0023702.00XLON00321621413TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:06:00520702.00XLON00321621415TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:06:32127702.00XLON00321621421TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:21:03246702.00XLON00321621692TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:25:13124702.00XLON00321621833TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:25:1354702.00XLON00321621832TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:25:1360702.00XLON00321621834TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:28:07101701.00XLON00321621977TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:28:0718701.00XLON00321621976TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:28:07118701.00XLON00321621975TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:28:0760701.00XLON00321621974TRLO1
07 February 2025 13:28:07178701.00XLON00321621973TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:11:08124701.00XLON00321624031TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:11:08124701.00XLON00321624030TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:11:08248701.00XLON00321624029TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:12:07152701.00XLON00321624070TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:25500700.00XLON00321627253TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:48125700.00XLON00321627265TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:48178700.00XLON00321627264TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:4872700.00XLON00321627263TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:48107700.00XLON00321627262TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:4818700.00XLON00321627261TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:45:57122699.00XLON00321627270TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:50:36101698.00XLON00321627495TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:50:3620698.00XLON00321627494TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:50:36122698.00XLON00321627493TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:52:48116697.00XLON00321627606TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:52:48116697.00XLON00321627605TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:55:13123696.00XLON00321627715TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:55:13123696.00XLON00321627714TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:58:1618695.00XLON00321627868TRLO1
07 February 2025 14:58:1627695.00XLON00321627867TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:02:02368695.00XLON00321628040TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:02:41112694.00XLON00321628086TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:02:416694.00XLON00321628085TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:33:11231696.00XLON00321629630TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:33:11136697.00XLON00321629629TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:53:20478696.00XLON00321631276TRLO1
07 February 2025 15:53:21376695.00XLON00321631280TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:01:32123693.00XLON00321631899TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:01:32123693.00XLON00321631898TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:01:32123693.00XLON00321631897TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:06:46123692.00XLON00321632320TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:06:46123692.00XLON00321632319TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:06:4671692.00XLON00321632318TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:06:46123692.00XLON00321632317TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:06:4652692.00XLON00321632316TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:08:37181692.00XLON00321632430TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:16:3750692.00XLON00321633108TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:16:371693.00XLON00321633111TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:16:3712693.00XLON00321633110TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:16:37114693.00XLON00321633109TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:19:226693.00XLON00321633582TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:19:446693.00XLON00321633673TRLO1
07 February 2025 16:19:50120693.00XLON00321633684TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970