JLT Mobile Computers wins major order worth SEK 22M to leading American company in the food production industry

Växjö, Sweden, January 10 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, today announces that its American subsidiary has won an order for a leading food producer in the US. The order includes JLT’s logistics computers JLT1214N at a total value of SEK 22M, plus 1-year service level agreements. The units are scheduled for delivery during the first half of this year.

The company has been a JLT customer for many years. The reliability, dependability and performance of the JLT1214N computers have been consistently demonstrated over long periods of time. Their renewed choice of JLT for their rugged computer solution is a testament to their trust in the high-quality products and service from JLT.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below at 09:30 pm CET on Monday, January 10, 2025.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.