Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 6 February 2025 – 7 February 2025
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|6 February 2025
|230,000
|15.55
|3,576,500
|7 February 2025
|230,000
|15.54
|3,574,200
|Total, week number 6
|460,000
|15.54
|7,150,700
|Accumulated under the program
|460,000
|15.54
|7,150,700
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,194,925 own shares corresponding to 2.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
