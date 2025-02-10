Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 6 February 2025 – 7 February 2025
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement---
6 February 2025230,00015.553,576,500
7 February 2025230,00015.543,574,200
Total, week number 6460,00015.547,150,700
Accumulated under the program460,00015.547,150,700

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,194,925 own shares corresponding to 2.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

