Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 6 February 2025 – 7 February 2025

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement - - - 6 February 2025 230,000 15.55 3,576,500 7 February 2025 230,000 15.54 3,574,200 Total, week number 6 460,000 15.54 7,150,700 Accumulated under the program 460,000 15.54 7,150,700

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 43,194,925 own shares corresponding to 2.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

