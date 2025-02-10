Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 03 February 2025 to 07 February 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 03 February 2025 160,000 145.06 23,209,600 04 February 2025 170,000 144.97 24,644,900 05 February 2025 170,000 145.51 24,736,700 06 February 2025 140,000 146.80 20,552,000 07 February 2025 140,000 147.67 20,673,800 Accumulated for the period 780,000 113,817,000 Accumulated under the programme 5,790,787 876,514,204



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 6,990,449 treasury shares corresponding to 1.134% of the total share capital.

