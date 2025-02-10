Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 03 February 2025 to 07 February 2025:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
03 February 2025 160,000  145.06  23,209,600
04 February 2025 170,000  144.97  24,644,900
05 February 2025 170,000  145.51  24,736,700
06 February 2025 140,000  146.80  20,552,000
07 February 2025 140,000  147.67  20,673,800
Accumulated for the period 780,000  113,817,000
Accumulated under the programme 5,790,787  876,514,204


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 6,990,449 treasury shares corresponding to 1.134% of the total share capital.

