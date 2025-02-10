Atlantic International Corp. Enters Up to $10 Million Workforce Agreement with Leading Industrial Distributor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”) has entered into a strategic workforce agreement with a major North American distributor serving the aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical sectors. The agreement, which is expected to generate up to $5 million in contract business and up to $5 million in direct hire spending, enables Lyneer to provide comprehensive staffing solutions across more than 20 locations throughout the continental United States.

“We see significant growth potential in this agreement as it aligns with Atlantic International's strategy,” said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International Corp. “Lyneer's workforce solutions expertise positions us to potentially capture a meaningful share of this client's staffing requirements.”

“This agreement presents an exciting opportunity to expand our workforce solutions footprint,” said Todd McNulty, Chief Executive Officer of Lyneer. “The potential to support contingent and direct hire staffing needs across multiple locations demonstrates our capability to serve as a key staffing provider.”

The agreement encompasses temporary and permanent placement services, strengthening Atlantic’s leadership position in the industrial staffing sector.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic’s approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

For more information about Atlantic International Corp., please visit www.atlantic-international.com.

For more information about Lyneer Staffing Solutions please visit www.lyneer.com.

