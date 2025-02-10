Beamr CEO will Present a Keynote Speech at the ACM Mile-High-Video 2025

The Keynote Titled ״Is the future of video processing destined for GPU?״ Describes First Hand The Evolution of Video Encoding in the Past Decades

Herzliya Israel, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel, will present a keynote speech titled ״Is the future of video processing destined for GPU?״ at the ACM Mile-High-Video 2025 conference, being held in Denver, Colorado from February 18-20, 2025. The keynote speech will be held on February 18, 2025 at 11:15 AM MST (1:15 PM EST).

To meet with the Beamr video experts team at the ACM Mile-High-Video 2025 conference, please use this link.

“Video compression processes have evolved in the last decades, to meet the growing demands for higher image quality, increased resolutions, and diverse viewing devices - from 8K screens to smartphones, while overcoming networking challenges", said Carmel. He added: “Today, GPU-accelerated solutions, like those delivered by Beamr, emerge as the leading approach, enabling fast, highly efficient video processing, while enhancing the video with AI capabilities during the same workflow”.

Carmel has 30 years of experience in the video and media industry, starting as the co-founder of Emblaze, which developed the first video chips for Samsung Mobile. The company went public in 1996 on the London Stock Exchange, and in 2000 reached a peak market cap of ~$7B. In 2002, Carmel founded his second start-up, BeInSync, which developed P2P synchronization and online backup technologies, and was acquired in 2008 by Phoenix Technologies.

The ACM Mile-High-Video conference is a flagship video formats and streaming event that is geared towards practicing engineers in areas related to media compression and streaming. This event, held annually in Denver, is organized by engineers and researchers from both industry and academia.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

