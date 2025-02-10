Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – New incentive awards

Dubai, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") has awarded certain management employees and PDMRs of the Company with restricted stock units, pursuant to the Company's Management Incentive Plan, and as elaborated on below and in the enclosed forms:

Sarah French, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, has been awarded a total of 60,000 restricted stock units vesting in October 2028 subject to certain conditions, consisting of 30,000 time-based restricted stock units and 30,000 performance based restricted stock units.;

Thomas R. Bates Jr., Chairman of the Board, Jørn Peter Madsen, Board member, L. Spencer Wells, Board member, Nils E. Larsen, Board member and Scott McReaken, Board member, has each been awarded 2,576 restricted stock units, all of which will vest on Effective Date + one year, or a sooner date, subject to certain conditions.

This information is disclosed in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

