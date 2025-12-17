Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Ex. Dividend USD 5 Today

Dubai, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shares in Vantage Drilling International Ltd. will be traded ex dividend of USD 5 per ordinary share as of today, 17 December 2025.

Issuer: Vantage Drilling International Ltd.

Ex. date: 17 December 2025

Dividend amount: USD 5 per share

Announced currency: USD

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About Vantage Drilling International Ltd.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com (http://www.vantagedrilling.com/).