Latin Metals and Vale Agree Data Purchase on Para Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a data purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), with Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vale Canada Limited (“Vale”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Vale has delivered a comprehensive package of exploration data covering Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Para copper project (“Para”) and extending to the surrounding area. As consideration for the exploration data, the Company has granted a time-limited Right of First Offer to Vale, which will become valid on completion of a prefeasibility study and expire in 2035.

“Vale’s extensive exploration work at Para provides invaluable technical insight, significantly enhancing our ability to advance the project with a more targeted and cost-effective approach," said Keith Henderson, CEO of Latin Metals. "By acquiring this data, we gain access to years of detailed exploration results that would have required substantial financial and time investments to replicate. This agreement not only accelerates our exploration timeline but also positions Latin Metals to make informed, strategic decisions as we move towards drill targeting. Importantly, we retain full ownership and control over the project, while Vale secures a ROFO should we advance to prefeasibility."

Exploration Data Overview

The dataset acquired from Vale includes:

Geological mapping at a 1:10,000 scale

282 rock sample assay results

Geophysical induced polarization survey results (18-line km, 400m spacing)

Ground magnetic and radiometric survey data (44-line km, 200m spacing)

The acquisition of this data represents a significant advantage, as it allows Latin Metals to leverage Vale’s extensive prior work, minimizing risk and accelerating the next stages of exploration. Vale’s exploration efforts identified four drill targets and historically Vale completed drill permitting, providing a strong indication that Para is a projects where new drill permits could be obtained.

Para Copper Project Background

The Para Copper Project is located within Peru’s Coastal Copper Belt, a well-established mining region known for hosting world-class copper deposits. This area benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including road access, power, and proximity to ports, facilitating efficient exploration and potential future development. The project covers 1,900 hectares, where Latin Metals' exploration has identified extensive surface copper mineralization. Geochemical sampling has returned copper values ranging from 251 ppm to 1,505 ppm, along with molybdenum mineralization up to 46 ppm. Two primary anomalous zones have been delineated, including a 2,000m x 1,000m area, highlighting the project's strong potential for copper discoveries.

Next Steps

Latin Metals’ technical team will integrate and analyze the acquired data in the coming weeks. This review will refine exploration models and support future drill targeting, allowing the Company to prioritize high-potential areas with greater confidence.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

