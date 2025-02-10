AtmosZero Opens New Factory in Colorado to Deliver Decarbonized Steam Globally

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosZero, the company on a mission to electrify steam, has opened its first 100,000 square-foot manufacturing factory at the Forge Campus in Loveland, Colorado. This new factory is the first step to commercializing Boiler 2.0 and the company’s expansion of its manufacturing footprint to support upwards of one gigawatt of steam.

AtmosZero recently produced its first commercial-scale Boiler 2.0 product at the AtmosZero factory. This facility will manufacture up to 100 Boiler 2.0 units per year and will begin commercial shipments in 2026. To support the ramp-up of its manufacturing capabilities, AtmosZero was allocated up to $24.3 million for the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit (48C tax credit) by the U.S. Department of Energy and Treasury Department.

“We are laser focused on manufacturing a product that is modular, scalable and can be deployed today – not in decades,” said Addison Stark, CEO and co-founder of AtmosZero. “We are proudly based in Colorado and our new facility will be the first to manufacture domestic industrial steam heat pumps that will drive American energy dominance to meet global demand for electrified steam solutions.”

In addition to growing U.S. industrial manufacturing, the AtmosZero factory will represent a major economic boon to the greater Northern Colorado area. To oversee the build out and expansion of the company’s manufacturing capabilities, AtmosZero appointed Jim Barnhart as chief operating officer. In his role, Mr. Barnhart will scale AtmosZero from low-volume manufacturing to mass deployment of the Boiler 2.0 technology.

“AtmosZero is at the forefront of American industrial innovation in the heart of Colorado,” said Jim Barnhart, COO of AtmosZero. “Steam touches everything in our lives from cosmetics to food and beverage to pharmaceuticals and more. Our Boiler 2.0 technology is key to enabling US industry and beyond to rapidly and cost-competitively reduce global emissions.”

Previously, Mr. Barnhart was senior vice president of operations at Nanometrics Inc., overseeing advanced process control solutions, and senior vice president of global operations at Cymer LLC, where he guided large-scale operational initiatives. Mr. Barnhart’s foundation in collaborative leadership began as a nuclear engineering division officer in the U.S. Navy, where he developed technical expertise and operational rigor.

“AtmosZero is opening the first American factory to develop industrial heat pump technology using American innovation,” said Michael Schwartz, retired Daikin Applied Americas President and CEO and AtmosZero board member. “We are thrilled to welcome Jim and his decades of operational experience to the leadership team and are incredibly excited about this next phase growth in bringing a cost-effective electrified solution to boiler rooms around America and the world.”

At the end of January, AtmosZero was named Cleantech Group’s Early-Stage Company of The Year. For more information, please visit www.atmoszero.energy.

ABOUT ATMOSZERO

AtmosZero is reimagining the boiler room for a decarbonized future by introducing its carbon-neutral, industrial electrified boiler product, Boiler 2.0, to enable pathways for a more sustainable future. By streamlining the process from design to installation, its high-efficiency electrified steam heat pump offers the most cost-effective, scalable, and secure solution to decarbonize steam production across industrial manufacturing, or wherever steam is used today. AtmosZero is backed by leading climate investors including The Engine Ventures, 2150, Constellation Technology Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures and AENU, along with federal support from the US Department of Energy (ARPA-E and IEDO); the company is proudly based in Fort Collins, CO.

For more information, please visit https://atmoszero.energy/

