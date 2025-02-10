ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 03-Feb-25 92,077 703.92 64,814,418 04-Feb-25 91,078 711.63 64,814,283 05-Feb-25 92,345 701.87 64,814,453 06-Feb-25 91,127 711.25 64,814,361 07-Feb-25 91,272 710.13 64,814,639

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



