ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
03-Feb-2592,077703.9264,814,418
04-Feb-2591,078711.6364,814,283
05-Feb-2592,345701.8764,814,453
06-Feb-2591,127711.2564,814,361
07-Feb-2591,272710.1364,814,639

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


 