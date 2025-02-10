ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|03-Feb-25
|92,077
|703.92
|64,814,418
|04-Feb-25
|91,078
|711.63
|64,814,283
|05-Feb-25
|92,345
|701.87
|64,814,453
|06-Feb-25
|91,127
|711.25
|64,814,361
|07-Feb-25
|91,272
|710.13
|64,814,639
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
