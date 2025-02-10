Alpha Modus Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement with GlobeTopper, Expanding Revenue Opportunities in Prepaid and Digital Transactions

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leading provider of AI-driven technology solutions for brick and mortar retailers, has executed a strategic reseller agreement with GlobeTopper, a premier platform for prepaid products and digital transaction solutions. This partnership should strengthen Alpha Modus’s market position and create new revenue streams through an innovative revenue-sharing model.

Under this agreement, Alpha Modus gains the exclusive right to resell GlobeTopper’s suite of digital transaction solutions—including prepaid cards, event tickets, cryptocurrency services, and remittance products—to a targeted network of retailers where CashX AI-powered kiosks are deployed. The integration of CashX AI into Alpha Modus’s technology ecosystem enhances the accessibility and automation of digital financial transactions, further differentiating the Company in the evolving retail technology landscape.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Alpha Modus,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Corp. “As we continue to grow our partner ecosystem, we are creating a strong foundation of offerings for retailers to consume as part of our patented technologies. We are focused on growing that platform and unlocking new value for our customers and investors alike. The increasing adoption of AI-driven services presents a major growth opportunity, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.”

CashX AI: The Core of Alpha Modus’s Digital Transaction Strategy

Alpha Modus previously partnered with CashX AI, an intelligent automation platform that enhances self-service financial kiosks, enabling users to conduct seamless transactions such as prepaid top-ups, crypto purchases, remittances, and more. This AI-powered infrastructure ensures efficiency, reduces fraud risk, and personalizes financial services for consumers.

By embedding GlobeTopper products within the CashX platform resale strategy, Alpha Modus extends its footprint in high-traffic retail environments. The combination of predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, and dynamic pricing strategies provides a data-driven advantage, optimizing consumer engagement and increasing profitability. This synergy aligns with Alpha Modus’s broader goal of leveraging AI to disrupt the traditional retail sector.

Investor Value and Strategic Growth Outlook

The agreement, effective February 5, 2025, should extend Alpha Modus’s reach into traditional brick and mortar retail. By combining CashX and GlobeTopper’s ability to offer cutting-edge financial solutions, this collaboration is expected to drive higher transaction volumes, improved revenue predictability, and stronger operational efficiencies. Investors can anticipate a scalable, AI-enhanced revenue model that integrates real-time consumer insights with digital financial services, positioning Alpha Modus as a leader in technology and retail automation space.

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper is a leading provider of prepaid and digital transaction solutions, offering services such as prepaid cards, cryptocurrency transactions, event ticketing, and financial remittance solutions. For more information, visit www.globetopper.com/ .

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions. The Company’s patented technologies optimize consumer engagement, enhance in-store experiences, and drive measurable returns for retailers and brands. For more information, visit www.alphamodus.com .

