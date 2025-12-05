Alpha Modus Signs Pilot With Major National Retailer to Deploy ~100 AlphaCash Kiosks, Opening Scalable Pathway Toward 1,000s Of Targeted Locations Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) (NASDAQ: AMOD), a U.S.-based AI technology fintech innovator, today announced that it has signed a pilot agreement with a major national retail chain to deploy approximately 100 AlphaCash financial service kiosks across its Texas store network. Under the pilot structure, Alpha Modus and the retailer will initiate coordinated joint-marketing efforts as the rollout begins in Q1 2026, providing a unified public launch strategy as AlphaCash enters stores for the first time. The pilot will span both rural and metropolitan regions, including areas representing some of the nation’s highest concentrations of underbanked consumers.





As part of its broader multi-retailer strategy, Alpha Modus has identified more than 4,000 additional U.S. retail locations as targeted expansion opportunities for AlphaCash, contingent on pilot results and retailer evaluations.

William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus, said the pilot represents a material inflection point for the company’s financial services platform. “Markets like Houston, where roughly 9.5% of the population is underbanked, underscore the unmet demand for accessible financial services,” Alessi said. “Nationwide, that figure still reaches an estimated 4.2% of U.S. households. Even at a conservative baseline of $2,000 in monthly top-line revenue per kiosk, the underlying economics are compelling. With more than 4,000 stores identified across our broader retail target footprint, AlphaCash has the potential to drive meaningful social impact while creating a durable revenue engine as pilots convert into scaled deployments.”

Throughout 2025, Alpha Modus collaborated with the retailer to refine the AlphaCash platform, enhance security and compliance controls, and strengthen kiosk reliability. The AlphaCash kiosks scheduled for deployment in Q1 2026, will initially offer Check Cashing, Money Transfer, Event Tickets, and Mobile Top-Up, with additional services planned as adoption grows.

Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Modus, highlighted the long-term significance of the rollout. “These ~100 Texas stores are more than a pilot,” Chumas said. “They represent the foundation of a nationwide financial-access platform. AlphaCash is engineered not only to deliver essential financial services, but also as a future distribution layer for Alpha Modus’s broader AI capabilities including transaction intelligence, targeted retail media, and workflow automation.”

As rollout begins, Alpha Modus and the retailer will jointly monitor performance metrics, customer adoption, operational flow, and service reliability key inputs that will inform future deployment decisions across Alpha Modus’s expanding network of retail partners.

With a significant addressable market, a proven AI-driven fintech platform, and a clear pathway toward more than 4,000 targeted locations, Alpha Modus enters 2026 positioned for accelerated national-scale growth and expanded financial-access impact.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

