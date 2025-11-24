Alpha Modus Files Coordinated Patent Enforcement Actions Against V-Count and Stratacache, Advancing the Standardization of In-Store AI Infrastructure

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., a U.S.-based retail technology company and subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced the filing of two coordinated patent infringement lawsuits against V-Count Global Holding Ltd. in the Eastern District of Texas and Stratacache, Inc. in the Central District of California. The complaints assert core patents that form the backbone of Alpha Modus’ real-time retail intelligence stack covering shopper-behavior analytics, product-interaction tracking, sentiment detection, store-layout optimization, inventory intelligence, digital engagement, and point-of-sale workflow automation.

These patents, some originating from inventions dating back to 2013, are the foundation of technologies Alpha Modus has spent years deploying, commercializing, and integrating across its expanding network of retailers, partners, and platform operators.

BUILDING, DEPLOYING, AND COMMERCIALIZING, NOT ABSTRACT CLAIMING

Alpha Modus’ patented systems were not created for litigation. They were engineered and tested within live retail environments over the course of more than a decade. The Asserted Patents describe operational systems:

real-time video-based customer analytics,

product-level interaction detection,

movement and stop tracking,

inventory-level signaling,

sentiment-based engagement,

personalized offers and promotions,

POS-workflow automation and purchase-flow optimization.





These capabilities power the company’s commercial deployments, reseller agreements, and technology partnerships. Alpha Modus continues to invest heavily in the infrastructure now shaping the next generation of in-store AI. Protecting this investment is part of ensuring a fair and standardized ecosystem across the industry.

COORDINATED ENFORCEMENT AGAINST COMPANIES USING THE SAME CORE CAPABILITIES

V-Count Case (E.D. Texas)

The complaint alleges that V-Count’s analytics modules, including demographic analysis, heat-mapping, behavior tracking, product-interaction intelligence, and conversion systems practice key patented systems such as U.S. Patent Nos. 10,853,825; 10,977,672; 11,042,890; 11,049,120; 11,301,880; 12,026,731; 12,039,550; 12,354,121; and 12,423,718.

Stratacache Case (C.D. California)

The Stratacache complaint asserts infringement of the same core patent family, including:

U.S. Patent No. 11,049,120 – real-time layout optimization and shopper traffic analytics

U.S. Patent No. 11,301,880 – real-time inventory management

U.S. Patent No. 11,042,890 – customer assistance and sentiment-driven engagement

U.S. Patent No. 12,039,550 – in-store behavioral analytics and customer experience enhancement

U.S. Patent No. 12,026,731 – personalized in-store marketing and advertising

U.S. Patent No. 12,354,121 – real-time shopper tracking and POS workflow automation

U.S. Patent No. 12,423,718 – product-retention tracking and point-of-sale discrepancy detection





The complaint details how Stratacache’s Walkbase Analytics, Presence, Flow modules, PRN display networks, smart-shelf systems, and sensor-driven digital media environments collect and process real-time shopper movement, zone engagement, dwell times, product interactions, device-based presence, and checkout workflows.

ENFORCEMENT AND COLLABORATION ARE BOTH PARTS OF ECOSYSTEM LEADERSHIP

“Our portfolio wasn’t built for the courtroom. It was built for the store floor, the sales floor, and the checkout lane,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings. “We’ve spent years engineering and commercializing technologies that modern retailers now rely on. Enforcement is simply part of ensuring that the companies helping define this new in-store AI standard do so on fair and legal terms. We remain committed to expanding our ecosystem and inviting more partners to participate in building the next generation of trusted, data-driven retail infrastructure.”

A GROWING COMMERCIAL AND LICENSING FOOTPRINT

Alpha Modus maintains a portfolio of in-store AI technologies spanning shopper intelligence, inventory and retail-operations optimization, digital engagement and media delivery, POS-interaction enhancement, behavioral data analytics, and real-time layout and merchandising adjustments.

The company currently supports active deployments, reseller agreements, licensing partnerships outside of litigation, and a national sales expansion planned for 2026.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework — Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute — enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.



For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

