Alpha Modus Advances AlphaCash Rollout, Highlighting Scalable Path to Embedded Financial Access in Grocery and Convenience Retail

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its recently announced national retail pilot and enterprise deployment partnership, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) is providing additional context around the AlphaCash kiosk platform , outlining how embedded financial services inside grocery and convenience retail environments can scale efficiently while expanding access for underbanked consumers.

Together, these developments reflect more than a single pilot deployment. They point to a broader, repeatable model in which physical retail locations function as high‑traffic financial access points, supported by enterprise‑grade infrastructure, disciplined rollout cadence, and measurable in‑store engagement.

Large, In-Person Financial Market Embedded in Everyday Retail

Despite the growth of digital banking, millions of Americans continue to rely on cash-based, in-person financial services as part of their daily lives:

The FDIC reports that approximately 22% of U.S. households are unbanked or underbanked, relying on alternative financial services alongside traditional banking.

reports that approximately 22% of U.S. households are unbanked or underbanked, relying on alternative financial services alongside traditional banking. Research estimates that the check-cashing services market is projected to grow from roughly $27 billion in 2023 to nearly $69 billion by 2033.

that the check-cashing services market is projected to grow from roughly $27 billion in 2023 to nearly $69 billion by 2033. Per Market.us , in 2024, the Retail & Convenience Stores segment held a dominant position within the U.S. Check Cashing Market, capturing more than a 48.6% share highlighting the scale of in-person financial services demand among underbanked consumers.

, in 2024, the Retail & Convenience Stores segment held a dominant position within the U.S. Check Cashing Market, capturing more than a 48.6% share highlighting the scale of in-person financial services demand among underbanked consumers. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) , convenience retailers increasingly act as neighborhood service hubs, offering extended hours and proximity that traditional financial institutions often lack.

For these consumers, grocery and convenience stores are not supplemental, they are core infrastructure.

Efficiency Gains for Retailers, Access Gains for Communities

The AlphaCash kiosk is designed to operate at the intersection of financial access and retail efficiency. By embedding kiosk-based services directly into high-traffic retail locations, retailers can:

Reduce reliance on standalone check-cashing storefronts

Increase service availability without expanding labor overhead

Gain real-time visibility into engagement and transaction patterns



For underbanked consumers, this model consolidates financial access into places they already trust and visit regularly, reducing friction while improving consistency and reach.

From Pilot to Platform: A Multi-Year Growth Arc

With the combination of the AlphaCash national retailer pilot and the operational partner’s enterprise-scale deployment capabilities, the foundation has been laid for a disciplined expansion over the next 24–48 months:

Initial phased deployments across the Southwest beginning in early 2026

Monthly rollout cadence designed to validate performance and reliability

Expansion potential into thousands of grocery and convenience locations nationwide



This approach allows AlphaCash to scale deliberately, aligning infrastructure, retailer demand, and financial services utilization while maintaining operational integrity.

“These deployments are about building durable infrastructure, not just launching kiosks,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus, the AlphaCash parent corporation. “By combining retail distribution with enterprise-grade support and real-time intelligence, we’re creating a scalable pathway to serve underbanked communities while delivering measurable value to retailers.”

Physical Retail as the Next Financial Access Platform

As regulators, retailers, and communities increasingly focus on inclusion and accountability, physical retail environments are emerging as practical, scalable solutions for financial access, particularly when paired with technology that enables transparency, attribution, and continuous optimization.

The AlphaCash kiosk deployments underscore a broader shift: financial access is becoming embedded, measurable, and operationally efficient, not theoretical.

