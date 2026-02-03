Alpha Modus Financial Services Selects ACI Worldwide to Power National-Scale Remittance and Bill Pay Infrastructure for Alpha Cash

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”), a division of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), has entered into a multi-year services agreement with ACI Worldwide (“ACI”) (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical real-time payments software, to support remittance and bill payment capabilities across the Alpha Cash ecosystem.





“The underbanked community doesn’t have a product problem, they have a workflow problem, and that’s what Alpha Cash is designed to solve,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus. “By integrating ACI’s enterprise-grade payments infrastructure into Alpha Cash’s closed-loop platform and a distribution network aimed to target thousands of retail access points nationwide, we will not just adding convenience,” Chumas said, “We would be establishing a reliable, bank-grade bill payment foundation while enabling Alpha Cash to support a broader set of everyday financial transactions including funds transfer, check cashing, and reload services through its expanding partner ecosystem.”

Mr. Chumas continued: “This integration follows our recent disclosures around national retail distribution, pilot deployments with a major retailer, and enterprise partnerships that together aim to place the Alpha Cash app directly in the hands of consumers across the more than 100 million Americans who rely on prepaid and cash-based financial flows each month. The integration with ACI is not incremental, it should establish the payments backbone required to modernize daily financial workflows for millions who have long been underserved by legacy systems.”

Under the agreement, Alpha Modus Financial Services will leverage ACI’s hosted remittance services to electronically initiate and deliver payments to third-party payees, supporting both digital and physical transaction flows. The platform is designed to enable electronic payments as well as paper-based disbursements where required, providing national coverage and operational flexibility as Alpha Cash targets a deployment across convenience, grocery, and community retail locations.

“For consumers, especially those living paycheck-to-paycheck, the timing of their payments is everything,” noted Ronald Shultz, EVP and general manager of the ACI Speedpay business within ACI Worldwide. “As a business, our purpose is to ensure that billers – and their consumers -- never miss a payment. Our partnership with Alpha Modus is a great example of bringing this purpose to life, where the underbanked community now has a comprehensive bill pay solution optimized to help them better manage their financial lives.

Advancing Alpha Cash’s Closed-Loop Financial Architecture

Alpha Cash is designed to bridge physical retail environments with digital financial services, allowing consumers to initiate, complete, and verify transactions across multiple touchpoints. By integrating ACI’s remittance infrastructure, Alpha Modus is dedicated to strengthen its ability to:

Enable reliable bill payment and remittance services at scale



Support high-volume transaction processing with enterprise-grade compliance



Expand Alpha Cash functionality across both app-based and in-store experiences



Maintain operational consistency as the platform is rolled out nationally



The agreement aligns with Alpha Modus’s broader strategy of building a closed-loop financial and commerce platform that can sense consumer intent, decide in real time, deliver services at the point of need, and attribute outcomes across channels.

Built for Scale, Compliance, and Retail Distribution

ACI’s remittance services are designed to support banks, FinTech’s, and third-party aggregators operating in regulated payment environments. The platform provides reporting, settlement workflows, and operational controls required to support consumer-facing financial services at scale, a critical requirement as Alpha Cash focuses on distribution through high-traffic retail locations.

Positioning Alpha Cash for National Expansion

This announcement builds on recent Alpha Modus disclosures highlighting the growing role of physical retail locations as access points for financial services and the company’s focus on serving consumers who rely on cash, alternative financial services, or hybrid digital-physical experiences.

By pairing enterprise-grade payments infrastructure with Alpha Modus’s patented retail intelligence and engagement technologies, Alpha Cash is positioning itself to operate as a next-generation financial services layer embedded directly into everyday retail environments.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead.

Approximately 7,000 organizations globally choose ACI to deliver commerce and payment security for the near one-third of the world's digital payment transactions across more than 70 countries. Our more than 3,000 employees are dedicated to serving customers in 190 countries with localized payment solutions. Visit ACI Worldwide to learn more.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

