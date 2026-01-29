Alpha Modus Partners with Prepay Nation to Supercharge Prepaid Access for the Underbanked

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”), a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), today announced it has entered into a commercial agreement with Prepay Nation (“PPN”), a leading global B2B marketplace for prepaid products in prepaid value transfers, enabling AMFS and the forthcoming Alpha Cash app and digital wallet to offer a full suite of prepaid mobile top-up, virtual gift cards, entertainment, and other essential prepaid services.

Under the agreement, Alpha Cash users will gain access to Prepay Nation’s global digital value distribution network, allowing individuals and families to securely deliver prepaid mobile top-ups, digital gift cards, and essential services both domestically and abroad. These services represent a practical lifeline: supporting communication and everyday needs in moments where traditional banking channels fall short. The integration should enable real-time delivery of prepaid value while Alpha Cash maintains transparency across transactions and settlement, all within Prepay Nation’s established compliance and data security frameworks, reinforcing trust as Alpha Cash expands access to meaningful financial utility for underserved communities.

Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus stated that: “This agreement aims to accelerate our march toward scaled revenue and cash flow, but more importantly, it should strengthen the ecosystem we’ve been deliberately building, one that senses need, responds with precision, and will deliver real value to the consumer.”

Mr. Chumas continued: “This agreement with Prepay Nation comes on the heels of the Alpha Cash pilot with a national retailer and the agreement with SurgePays. When we launch the Alpha Cash app and roll out kiosks in Q1-2026, we will not only have a full suite of services for the underbanked, but we will also have a tremendous distribution network that should drive value for investors on day one.”

This partnership strengthens the Alpha Cash position designed to bring equitable access, financial utility, and frictionless digital services to the underbanked and underserved.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

